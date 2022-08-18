The first images of “The English” are revealed, a western bet starring Emily Blunt

Emily will premiere next year “Oppenheimer”, Christopher Nolan’s film about the inventor of the atomic bomb. (Universal Pictures)

In the almost two decades that Emily Blunt She has had an artistic career, she has done cinema, theater and television, but it is in this last area in which the British actress has developed the least, since she has previously voiced animated characters (simpsons), has made films for TV (Gideon’s Daughter) or small interventions in series (Empire), but has never had the leading role in any project, until now.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Amazon Studios Y BBC One have released the first images of the new project of blunt, Englisha miniseries co-produced by both companies, which is headed by Emily like a 19th century British aristocrat.

This is the first series that Emily Blunt stars in. (BBC)

Written and directed by Hugo Blick (The Honorable Woman), English is a western set in the USA of the 1890s, where an English aristocrat named Lady Cornelia Locke (blunt) and the former cavalry scout of Pawnee, eli whipp (Chaske Spencer), They join forces to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

Beside blunt Y spencer is it so Stephen Rea (The ShadowLine), like the local sheriff, Robert Marshall Y Valerie Pachner (The Kingsman) as the young widow Martha Myersa duo investigating a series of horrific unsolved cases.

This miniseries, which is a western, is set in 1890. (BBC)

As revealed by both production companies, English seeks to explore themes of identity, revenge, race, love and power, and will feature the participation of Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (A Discovery Of Witches), Tony Jones (Marvelous) and Ciarán Hinds (The Woman In Black).

In the story of this miniseries Lady Cornelia Locke Y eli whipp they have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past.

In addition to starring in it, Emily is also one of the executive producers. (BBC)

This will cause both of them to face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them in many ways, both physically and psychologically. But as they pass one, they will be closer to their final destination, the new city of Hoxem, Wyoming.

Hugo Blick He will also serve as executive producer with Emily Blunt, Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders) Y Mona Qureshi for the BBCwhile Colin Wratten (killing eve) produces.

This series was recorded in 2021 on stages in Spain. (BBC)

The director of content BBC, Charlotte Moore and the former director of drama projects for the BBC, Piers Wengercommissioned the series for their television company, but globally this new show will be distributed by Prime Video.

English will premiere in November BBC iPlayer in the UK and in Prime Video in the rest of the world.

KEEP READING:

Millie Bobby Brown ditches Eleven from stranger things to return as Enola Holmes: here the first look

my two livesthe new romantic comedy that poses the eternal dilemma: if I had…

Alone with Tatiana Maslany by she hulk: “There are wonderful and subtle ways to tell a feminist story”