the first images of the film show us Keanu Reeves in the role of a Neo still ready for action!

Warner Bros. Picture published a interactive teaser of the new film in the saga “The Matrix”, the fourth of the series, which takes the name of The Matrix 4: Resurrections where we can see the first images of the film.

Yes, to prepare for the new chapter of the saga of “The Matrix”, Warner has seen fit to put online on the official website of the series a interactive page, where we can make the choice between the red pill and the blue pill, and then inform us that the extended trailer of The Matrix 4 will be available in two days, precisely on 9 September.

In the very short teaser some have been “stolen” shots they see Keanu Reeves again as Thomas Anderson, aka Neo, whose look is very reminiscent of that of another character played by the actor and whose series is still ongoing “John Wick”.

Loading... Advertisements

In particular we can admire him in some shots that see him involved in action scenes, as he prepares to throw a punch, as he prepares to leap off the roof of a building, cross a street in a very noir style and collide with an enemy during a frantic motorbike race.

We still don’t know how the return of Neo, which in the third film of the series had a clear conclusion of its narrative arc will be motivated, but this we will only be able to find out by seeing The Matrix 4: Resurrections, which will be distributed in theaters starting from December 22, 2021.

And what do you think, are you waiting to be able to see the fourth film in the series The Matrix? Let us know, as always, in the comments.

Source: Facebook