The first images of the love between Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky, while having fun in Barbados

There is no longer any doubt that Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky are a couple.

The 32-year-old singer and rapper of the same age they are spending the Holidays together in Barbados, birthplace of RiRi (but also of the father of Rakim Mayers, A $ AP’s real name): he joined her just before December 25th, while she had been there for the previous week.

A few days ago they were paparazzi while getting on a boat and now more photos have arrived where it is more clearly seen that there is really something romantic between them.

They hug, chat, laugh and dance on the dock, take a ride on a jet ski with Rihanna at the wheel and A $ AP Rocky in the back, she retrieves him from the water when he falls off the inflatable. You can see all these images here on the website of the Daily Mail.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have been friends and collaborators for years and in the past there has already been talk of a possible relationship.

But the truth new couple alert triggered in the last month, when People has confirmed they are together after being seen for dinner in New York.

Recently a source told some details about their relationship and how the fact that they have known each other for a long time helps their love.

ph: getty images