The first images of the new film by Chris Evans and Ana de Armas

The pair of Chris Evans and Anne of Arms It is a guaranteed success. It is that when they were shown together on the screen on the occasion of Knives Out, viewers went crazy and wanted to see much more of two of the most recognized celebrities of recent times. And the formula will repeat: will star in a new romantic movie thatYou already have your followers waiting. Here we show you the first images!

The film will be titled ghosted and it is an original production of AppleTV+. At the moment, many of the details are unknown, but the little that has transpired is already more than promising. And it is that, in the first place, the main role would be occupied by Scarlett Johanssonthe great friend of Chris Evans who demonstrated her chemistry with the actor when she brought Black Widow to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Problems in her schedule brought Ana de Armas as an excellent second option, who is only a few days away from the premiere of deep water and that later will launch Blonde. But… what do we know about ghosted? Your manager will be Dexter Fletcherfrom Rocketmanwhile Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick They work as screenwriters. In this sense, it is speculated that in addition to romance, the film is full of action and humor.

Furthermore, the participation of Adrian Brody as part of the cast. As for the plot, at the moment, not enough is known, although its first images could reveal a story with much fewer adventure scenes than imagined. It is that E! News just shared leaked images on the set, which currently sits at AtlantaGeorgia, and that shows an incredible relationship between the two actors.

And although this filming has just begun, it is not the couple’s first meeting since Knives Out. They themselves star in the next action thriller from Netflixwhich will be titled The Gray Manwhere he will also participate Ryan Gosling. All of them have already completed filming under the direction of Anthony and Joe Russo, the filmmakers behind much of the Marvel Studios movies. It is, without a doubt, a duo that everyone wants for their films.