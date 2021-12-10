the first images of the PC version in 4K – Nerd4.life

Tifa gives its best in the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Square Enix has released the first Images of the PC version from Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, all in 4K resolution, to showcase the exclusive features of this new edition of the game. Let’s see them collected in a convenient gallery.

The shots show practically all the protagonists of the game in action: Cloud, Barret, Aeris, Tifa, as well as Yuffie, the protagonist of the first and only DLC, Intermission. Ours are shown in static poses and during fights. Surely they will please those who are anxiously waiting for the arrival of December 16, 2021, the day on which Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be available for purchase from the Epic Games Store for € 79.99, as announced during The Game Awards 2021.

While we’re at it, let’s reread the complete list of contents Final fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PC, as reported by Square Enix: