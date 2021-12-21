The first images sent by the probe that “touched” the Sun

In recent days the Parker Solar Probe, entering the upper atmosphere of the parent star of the solar system, has “touched” the Sun.

Today the first spectacular images captured by the probe arrived on its approach to the Sun. The images, taken over a period of time ranging from 8 to 12 August, were captured while the spacecraft was traveling at a speed of 529,200 kilometers per hour.

In the various montages carried out by NASA, in addition to the Sun, we can also note the Milky Way, the Earth and the planets Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and Venus. Thanks to the important work done by astrophysicist Grant Tremblay of the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, we can identify the planets that appeared in the video.

It is the first time that we have been able to see the crown feathers so closely

NASA itself explains the importance of these images: “Passing through the crown, Parker Solar Probe flew near structures called coronal feathers“Declared a spokesman. Coronal feathers are structures that are shaped like long, thin streamers and that push outward from the north and south poles of the sun.

“The capture of these images was possible thanks to the fact that the spacecraft flew above and below these structures. Never before had it been possible to observe the crown feathers so closelyHe then concluded.

Parker Solar Probe’s mission will last another four years and in 2025 it will pass “very close” to the Sun.

