the first images with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard from the DC FanDome

Among the many previews from DC FanDome, as anticipated in recent weeks, Warner Bros. he also gave us a first look behind the scenes and some sneak peeks of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the long-awaited sequel to the film that brought the story of the hero to the big screen in 2018 Arthur Curry, ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. In addition to showing the return of the characters played by Jason Momoa And Amber Heard, the panel also anticipated the return of the villain Black Manta, with new images that you can admire below:

Leading the adventure will once again be James Wan, an author borrowed from the horror scene who, in treading new paths, has signed one of the luckiest films of DCEU together with Wonder Woman from Patty Jenkins, arriving to gross 1.14 billion dollars worldwide.

In addition to the protagonist Jason Momoa, the cast also included Amber Heard (Mera), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), Patrick Wilson (Ocean Master), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Yahya Abdul Mateen II (Black Manta), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Ludi Lin (Murk) e Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin). In the sequel we will also find Pilou Asbæk.

Here is the synopsis of the first chapter:

The film reveals the origin story of Arthur Curry, half human and half Atlantean, and accompanies him on the journey of his life that will not only force him to face who he really is, but also to discover if he is worthy of being who he is for. born … a king.

