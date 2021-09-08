the first images with Jennifer Aniston

Alex Levy looking at the New York sky and smiling at the snowflakes that settle on her blond hair and Bradley Jackson lying on a bed with a troubled expression, tormented by the search for a solution that seems to escape her. These are the scenes of the second season of The Morning Show released by Apple TV + in a video, shared on YouTube, announcing all the new titles already available or that we will see on the platform in the short term, from Ted Lasso to Foundation. An official date for the release of the flagship series of Apple’s streaming service, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, has not yet been announced, although it seems certain that the new episodes will arrive by the end of 2021 in all 100 countries in which Apple TV + is active.

It must be said that the release of the second season of The Morning Show has been delayed due to Covid-19, which first blocked production, and then forced the screenwriters to rewrite the episodes, unable not to include the theme in a TV series that talks about current affairs. Almost two years after its debut, the series continues to attract the curiosity of viewers, eager to find out what the fate of Alex and Bradley, the two presenters of the television program, will be The Morning Show, after the end of the first season, when they managed to spill the beans on the toxic climate linked to the harassment of their work environment before the network disconnected the TV signal and viewers stopped watching them.

Browse gallery

At the moment there are no details on the plot, other than the return of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass. Among the new entries, however, we will see Julianna Margulies, Hasan Minhaj, Ruairi O’Connor and Greta Lee: names that do nothing but fuel curiosity towards a product that has managed to tell one of the great problems of American society, that of sexual abuse and the tacit agreement between males so that the news does not leaked, with great respect and with great intelligence. We will see the development.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

«The Morning Show 2»: Julianna Margulies arrives