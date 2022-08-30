Entertainment

The first important trend pants of autumn 2022 have already been worn by ‘Emily in Paris’; wide and houndstooth

Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 42 2 minutes read

There is little left for arrival of autumn and we are already beginning to see the first trend that will sweep through the streets to welcome the season when the leaves begin to fall and earth colors take over the warmer days. And, unexpected trends appear that have come into our lives to stay and that even ‘Emily in Paris’ had already taken into account for his third season in Netflix. If Emily says it, we take it at face value: the pants in autumn they will be carried wide and Crow’s foot.

Trends, year after year, are renewed and forgotten, fashion is cyclical and we will always wear something that was out of fashion yesterday. On this occasion, these wide trousers houndstooth print, which we have been wearing for a few years, are back to be the most irresistible trend of autumn. Certainly a look autumn with these pants can guarantee the success of the street style within your group of friends or, who doesn’t want to go back to the office and be the best dressed? These pants will triumph for their comfort, style and good taste when dressing.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Prepare gnocchi with chicken meatballs in the style of Selena Gómez

8 mins ago

Jon Rahm: “The individuality of golf is what got me hooked on this sport since I was little”

19 mins ago

A few words from Zoe Saldaña makes us believe that ‘Avatar 2’ is going to hit the mark

30 mins ago

“Break My Soul” Beyonce’s unstoppable hit does not come from nowhere…

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button