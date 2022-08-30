The first important trend pants of autumn 2022 have already been worn by ‘Emily in Paris’; wide and houndstooth

There is little left for arrival of autumn and we are already beginning to see the first trend that will sweep through the streets to welcome the season when the leaves begin to fall and earth colors take over the warmer days. And, unexpected trends appear that have come into our lives to stay and that even ‘Emily in Paris’ had already taken into account for his third season in Netflix. If Emily says it, we take it at face value: the pants in autumn they will be carried wide and Crow’s foot.

Trends, year after year, are renewed and forgotten, fashion is cyclical and we will always wear something that was out of fashion yesterday. On this occasion, these wide trousers houndstooth print, which we have been wearing for a few years, are back to be the most irresistible trend of autumn. Certainly a look autumn with these pants can guarantee the success of the street style within your group of friends or, who doesn’t want to go back to the office and be the best dressed? These pants will triumph for their comfort, style and good taste when dressing.

‘Emily in Paris’ is rolling with Lily Collins its third season for Netflixwhich will hit the small screen in autumn 2022 and the stylists of the series always tell us about trends that we will wear in seasons through its protagonist, a fashion expert who has an ideal style and with whom she walks around the streets of paris. In fact, these pants will be Emily’s new obsession to go to her favorite cornerthe ‘Les deux Compères’, the restaurant of the boy she likes.

Asos Houndstooth Multi Color Wide Leg Tailored Trousers ($58.99)

Multicolour Houndstooth Wide Leg Tailored Pants PHOTO: asos

We have gone through our favorite firms, after discovering the unexpected trend that Emily proposes to us and we have located the pants that you will not want to take off in all your autumn events. Its about multicolored wide-leg tailored trousers with a print of Crow’s foot by asos with which you can create a look irresistible of autumn with which they can confuse you, on the street, with the very, ‘Emily in Paris’. In fact, this set gives you the option of combining it with a blazer (style crop top) of the same print in case you want to create a total look daring and unique.

You already know, this fall if you want to investigate your style, you just have to keep an eye on the outfits of the new season of ‘Emily in Paris’ and sign the trends most appetizing in the fall.