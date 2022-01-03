Tech

The first incredible photo of the NASA mission to deflect an asteroid

Ok, I warn you. The photo we are about to look at may disappoint some of you, but instead it is a crazy photo and I will immediately explain why. As you know, NASA fired a probe at an asteroid with the intention of deflecting its orbit and calculating, consequently, how far we would be able to move these space rocks in the possibility that one day they arrive at full speed against the Earth.

The mission is called DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), it was launched in November this year and will arrive at its destination on September 26, 2022 against the binary system of asteroids, Didymos and, above all, its orbiting moon Dimorphos, which is l object we will hit.

nasa

NASA / Johns Hopkins APL

So the photo you are seeing is the first taken by the probe thanks to its telescopic DRACO system (Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation). If you imagined seeing a huge lumpy and impressive asteroid you were wrong, instead we see some dots in the darkness of space. But perhaps this is even more impressive, it gives the idea that we are traveling towards the unknown, against an object that is still very far away, which with the passing of the months will be closer and closer.

The first image of DRACO, taken on Tuesday 7 December 2021, was taken about 3 million kilometers (11 light seconds) from Earth, very close, astronomically speaking. The image shows a dozen stars, crystalline and sharp against the black background of space, near the point where the constellations Perseus, Aries and Taurus intersect. The second image was captured on December 10th.

nasa

NASA / Johns Hopkins APL

