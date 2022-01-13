The first inflatable scooter can be stored in a backpack

It will arrive in Poimo dealerships, one of the latest devilries invented by a group of students of the University of Tokyo in 2020, a unique vehicle in the new generation of light mobility sector. This is the inflatable scooter that is stored in the backpack.

If you have not heard of it but have heard of it, take a look here: just a little less than two years ago, in May 2020, the Japanese students had presented it. Its name is Poimo, an acronym that stands for “portable and inflatable mobility”. The scooter will revolutionize the mobility sector, it can in fact be deflated once its use is finished, and placed comfortably in the backpack, so that it can be carried anywhere, without any encumbrance and avoiding the problem of parking, especially in big cities (where it is difficult to find a place and all stalls are now paid).

The winning features of Poimo, the Japanese inflatable scooter

And if its unique peculiarity is precisely that of being able to be deflated and become so small and manageable that it can be stored in the backpack, in reality the small scooter also has many other winning features. First of all it can be set up in different variants and thus take the shape of a traditional motorcycle, but also of a seat that is almost as comfortable as a sofa. Users will be able to ride it like a classic scooter, but you will also have the option of direct it with your smartphone, using an application that can transform your phone into the scooter remote control.

The Japanese inflatable motorcycle will stand out from traditional scooters by the presence of 4 wheels, and not two as we are used to. But the question arises: what material was used to create such a unique and surprising ‘creature’ on the market? The plastic polyurethane, very resistant and at the same time extremely elastic and ‘anti-tear’. Obviously, the inflatable scooter could only be ecological and therefore powered by an electric motor (many models on the market today).

The autonomy of the scooter

Poimo was designed and built for city use, but despite this it will have a range of 90 kilometers, not bad for an inflatable and portable scooter. The maximum guaranteed speed, on the other hand, is 15 km / h. Poimo researchers, including Hiroki Sato, explain that their invention is designed to meet the needs of urban and everyday commuting, first and foremost the daily commute from home to work and vice versa.

As we have said, the scooter that folds up and fits into the backpack is very convenient for those who spend hours every day looking for a parking space in the city, and this is one of the main reasons that prompted students to create a similar vehicle. Parking and the scarcity of free parking spaces is one of the most important problems in Japanese cities, a great difficulty for citizens and workers, who are often forced to leave their vehicles away from the workplace and, moreover, for a fee, all day long. . Poimo therefore wants to revolutionize urban mobility and solve, at least for someone, this problem.

We had already seen the invention in 2020, when it was presented at CHI 2020, the “Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems”, specifically at the Association for Computing Machinery, dedicated to computer scientists and researchers.