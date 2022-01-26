the first inflows to institutional crypto funds have been recorded for over a month

After five weeks of steady outflows, institutional funds are finally returning to crypto funds, preferring BTC over ETH.

In the weekly report Digital Asset Fund Flows Released on January 24, crypto investment firm CoinShares reports multiple inflows on some institutional products. It is the first case of positive net inflows and clear buy-down by investors in five weeks: $ 14.4 million returned to the sector.

Analysts report that these inflows came during a period of significant price weakness, suggesting that investors “are looking at this moment as a great buying opportunity“.

Although 21Shares and ProShares posted modest gains, equity continued to drain from CoinShares’ BTC fund. Bitcoin recorded the most inflows, $ 13.8 million from last week. Ethereum was the crypto-asset to report the biggest loss, with an outflow of 15.6 million dollars. Nonetheless, multi-asset products posted a net overall inflow.

CoinShares points out that the current seven-week outflow of ETH now stands at $ 245 million, “highlighting how many investors have focused on selling Ethereum more than Bitcoin during the recent downturn“.

Analyst Willy Woo also suggests the presence of first signs of a return of institutional funds:

Early signs that institutional money is starting to come back in. pic.twitter.com/4P7d3Fmq4I – Willy Woo (@woonomic) January 24, 2022

The total assets under management of the funds included in the report corresponded to $ 51 billion, the lowest level since the beginning of August 2021. The AUM (asset under management) decreased due to the collapse in the value of the underlying assets in the last two months. About the largest fund in the world, Grayscale, there are no changes to report: according to his latest update as of Jan. 25, owns $ 30.6 billion in AUM, despite trading at a record discount of around 30%.

As Cointelegraph reported, several traders and analysts are currently looking for entry points, following the Bitcoin bounce and the $ 36,000 recovery.

During Monday’s trading, the asset plunged to $ 33,000 – the lowest price in six months. He later recovered 10%, signing $ 36,900 at the time of writing. Should the spot market momentum continue in this direction, weekly institutional inflows are likely to continue.