The first info on the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 are “wow”

It is now certain that we will have to wait until February to discover the new flagships of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which will be preceded in January by Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, whose launch has been postponed several times due to the constant shortage of chipsets on the market. semiconductors.

The price of the latter should be in line with that of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, 699 dollars on the American market and 699 euros on the European ones, also to avoid entering into direct competition with the S22s that will arrive a few weeks later.

Prices in line with the Galaxy S21 series

According to Sammobile, which obtained the information from a source believed to be reliable, Samsung would be willing to adopt the same pricing policy used last year also for Galaxy S22 series. So here’s what Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to be marketed on American soil for $ 799, as was the case this year with the Samsung Galaxy S21.

It is therefore possible that the same line will also be followed in our country, where S21 was proposed starting from 879 euros. The confirmation of the price is currently related only to the “smallest” of the series, which in Samsung’s forecasts it should drive the sales of the whole family, with a minimum target set at 14 million units.

This means that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have to have some very convincing tricks up its sleeve to be able to convince, if the price of 699 dollars is confirmed: buying a one-year “old” smartphone at a price very close to a newer model does not seem so attractive as an idea.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has undoubtedly achieved better success, but it was launched on the market a few months after its predecessor and in the meantime it has reached very competitive prices in relation to its equipment. On the other hand, 100 dollars or 100 euros are not to be thrown away and can make the difference for those looking for a product of excellent quality and able to provide a satisfying user experience but prefer to save something.

Even if Sammobile does not mention the other models in the series, Samsung Galaxy S22 + and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, these models are also likely to arrive on the market at prices very similar to those of the current generation, although we expect an increase in the price of the Ultra model caused by the presence of the S Pen which this year will be an integral part of the device and no longer an optional accessory.

Meanwhile, the two “smaller” models, namely Galaxy S22 and S22 +, have been spotted at the FCC with a new set of information retrieved from MySmartPrice. In particular, we return to talk about the battery, whose capacity is decreasing compared to the current Galaxy S21.

As for Samsung Galaxy S22, identified by the initials SM-S901U, we only talk about connectivity, with support for 5G networks and WiFi 6E. For Samsung Galaxy S22 + instead, identified by the initials SM-S906U, there is also information on the battery. The certified model has a 4,500 mAh unit, which is 300 mAh less than the current model.

It is therefore possible that the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the new generation display are less energy-consuming and have saved space, thickness and weight in the new smartphone. The amount of 5G bands supported is also growing thanks to the new Snapdragon X60 modem which should guarantee even better performance.