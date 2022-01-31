The first information and rumors about the new Fiat Panda

On March 1st, Fiat will present its new industrial plan for the next 5 years, and perhaps on that occasion we will finally be able to find out more about the new generation of Fiat Panda. All fans and supporters of the automotive sector are thrilled to have official information from the Turin-based company which is now part of the Stellantis Group.

Just one more month and maybe they will come some confirmations and / or news concerning the new generation of the best-selling car in Italy, the most successful car, in all its versions. During this ‘long’ wait, however, it has obviously been for days that the first rumors, rumors and clues about what the new Fiat Panda will be like have started to circulate on the web. It was inevitable.

The words of Olivier François

A recent interview with Auto Express by CEO Olivier François allows us to imagine something more about the new generation of the best seller from the Turin-based company. The restyling is scheduled for 2023-2024, and is long overdue. This is one of the fundamental steps that Fiat takes for its “affordable” electrification process, which involves the marketing of the most fashionable Fiat 500 and an economic electric model inspired by the Centoventi concept we have first seen at the last Geneva Motor Show before Covid, in 2019.

What will the new Fiat Panda look like

The third generation of Fiat Panda, now in production since 2012, is therefore destined to designate its heir. Most likely it will be launched on the auto market a new model very similar to the current one, comfortable and agile for use in the city, and with square shapes. We do not yet know on which architecture the car will be based, Fiat could simplify and use PSA’s CMP platform, which is used for the Peugeot 208, or develop the existing one, also to contain costs. But that’s not all, it is almost certain that this will not be the only version of Panda, quite the contrary. The company will also launch a second and unprecedented version, a crossover about 4 meters long with CMP platform and also e-CMP for the electric version. The same concept that we will also see on other new cars of the Group, including the new generation Jeep Renegade and the Alfa Romeo Brenner baby SUV.

A new name?

The denomination theme is undoubtedly one of the hottest and most interesting. Will the new models be named after the best-selling ancestor par excellence? Olivier François said: “Surely now the opportunity presents itself to me to invent a new name, or to draw inspiration from some legend. I am more oriented towards the second option, because we have models that have made and make happy many customers ”. And he added: “At the moment I don’t want, and it doesn’t even make sense, to talk about sizes and segments. The most important aspect is that at first glance, even without a badge or branding, the new Panda will be recognized as a Fiat ”. We just have to wait for official and more in-depth information; it is certain that, on March 1st, the CEO will release some statements regarding the new vehicles planned for the future of the brand, and we will know something more about the Panda too.