the first ingame images appear online

After sharing some important rumors about Armored Core 6 after Elden Ring, the user of the ResetEra forum known as Red Liquorice comes back online to support his thesis and the veracity of his sources showing what, according to him, are the first ingame images of FromSoftware’s sci-fi action.

Having overcome the initial reluctance in sharing multimedia material marked with an identification ID that would have revealed the origin of the leak, the user of the well-known videogame forum then decides to retrace his steps and share the ingame shots of Armored Core 6, not but before retouching them with watermarks so as not to reveal its sources.

The screenshots in question allow us to admire the mighty mechs and the numerous settings that will be the background to the hypothetical project that FromSoftware would be developing in parallel with Elden Ring, always under the supervision of the boss Hidetaka Miyazaki.

The internal questionnaire for testers and workers in the sector from which these shots should come also provides indications on the gaming experience of Armored Core 6, confirming its approach as a third-person shooter and the predilection for short-range fighting with the use of blades, rifles and pistols. If you are interested, find the images in question in the leak that we leave you at the bottom of the news.

Regardless of the evidence adduced by the self-styled leaker of FromSoftware, as always, we invite you to take any kind of indiscretion with due caution and to be patient until the actual confirmation (or denial) by the interested parties.