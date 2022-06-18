The first interview with Amber Heard: “I stand by what I declared and I will stand by it until death” | Society

Amber Heard says she is “terrified” that Johnny Depp will sue her again for defamation. However, that will not silence her. In the first interview she gave after the trial against Johnny Depp, in which she was sentenced to pay the actor 10.35 million dollars (about 10 million euros), the actress was asked if she maintains what she stated: “Of course And I will do it to the death. I know what happened to me. I am here as a survivor. Until my last day, I will keep every word of my testimony ”, she has replied.

The journalist has asked Heard about Depp’s promise that he would achieve a global humiliation of his ex-wife: “I know he promised that. I am not a good victim. I get it. I’m not a nice victim. I am not a perfect victim. I am not a saint. I’m not asking anyone to like me. But when I testified, I asked the jury to just see me as a person and listen to his words, his promise to do this. She promised to humiliate me. He promised to ruin me. It’s as tough as it sounds,” she has said.

The program Datelin, which combined the interview with explanations about the case, has been broadcast during prime time. The interviewer was Savannah Guthrie, one of NBC’s star presenters, who worked as a lawyer and as a journalist specializing in legal matters for years. Since 2012 she is co-host of TheTodayShow, the network’s daily morning show.

The actress has complained about the whole show mounted around the trial: “I did not want this to be a topic. I didn’t want there to be a trial. I didn’t want it to be a part of the conversation. But if someone sues you, you really have no choice.”

The presenter has asked her about the recordings that were heard at the trial in which she acknowledges having hit Depp and being the one who initiated the physical violence and the actress has justified herself: “When you live in violence and it becomes something normal As I have testified, you have to adapt. You adopt coping strategies… If it meant the difference between a broken nose or a sore cheek I would do it.”

The actress has also assumed her share of the blame: “You hear my voice on these tapes and it is not my voice now. It’s not who I am now. I did and said horrible and unfortunate things throughout my relationship. I behaved horribly, almost unrecognizable to me. There are many things that I regret, ”she has claimed her..

As for the statement by Depp’s lawyers that during the trial the actress had given “the interpretation of her life”, the actress has replied: “And who says that? The actor who convinced the world that his hands were scissors? ”, Referring to the film Edward Scissorhands, starring Depp.

An image from 2011 of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, when they were a couple. Joel Ryan (AP)

“I don’t care what people think of me, nor the judgments they want to make about what happened in the privacy of my home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t think the average person should know those things. And that’s why I don’t take it personally. But even someone who is sure that I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think I’m lying, you couldn’t even look me in the eye and tell me that you think there’s been fair representation on social media. You can’t tell me you think this was fair,” the actress told Savannah Guthrie.

On the role of the jury, he pointed out, in a fragment that was already advanced a few days ago: “I don’t blame them. It wasn’t… I don’t blame them. In fact, I understand that [Johnny Depp] He is a very loved character. And people feel that he knows him. He is a fantastic actor.” And he adds: “After hearing three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was an unbelievable person, how could they believe a word that came out of my mouth?”

Amber Heard, while testifying during one of the trial sessions. ELIZABETH FRANTZ (REUTERS)

In the program, notes from Heard’s therapist have been shown that were not admitted as evidence in the trial and in which he wrote down the story of abuse that he claimed to suffer from Depp. It has also been recalled that a judge considered 12 episodes of violence proven when Depp sued The Sun in London unsuccessfully for calling him an abuser.

Amber Heard was sentenced to pay actor Johnny Depp $10.35 million for defamation for an article published in Washington Post in which she described herself as a representative person of the victims of abuse, although without mentioning her ex-husband. This, in turn, was sentenced to pay the actress two million dollars for some statements by her lawyers accusing Heard and her friends of fabricating false evidence to prove abuse. However, claims that the mistreatment was a hoax were not considered defamatory.

Heard feared the outcome of the trial. The NBC journalist asked the actress if she felt confident the day she went to hear the verdict: “It’s a great question. I wish I could tell you yes, but it wouldn’t be true, ”she has said.

On his feelings towards Depp, there has also been an exchange between Guthrie and Heard:

“On the first day of the trial, you made a statement and part of the statement said: I still have love for Johnny.

-Yes.

“Is that still true?”

-Yes.

“After everything that’s happened?”

-Absolutely. I want him. I loved him with all my heart. And I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I could not.

The trial has been widely followed around the world. Feminist groups consider that it can do a lot of damage to the Me Too movement. The risk that a woman who has suffered abuse, abuse or sexual violence and comes forward to face a defamation lawsuit may deter speaking up, they believe. Depp, for her part, interprets her victory as a vindication of the presumption of innocence.

That’s also what Heard referred to in the interview: “I hope this hasn’t had that chilling effect that I’m worried it might have on other people. I am worried about that. But I can look at life and say that I am still here. Maybe that serves to balance some of the very, very real fears that others may have about coming forward or speaking out.”

“I think whatever happens, it will mean something. I have done the right thing, I have done everything I can to defend myself and the truth. I want to live my life and I have a long way to go, I hope, ahead of me and I am going to continue walking with my head held high”, concluded the interview Heard, who says that now she will dedicate herself to being a “full-time mom”.