The first iPhone 14 printed in 3D appear

Share

The Japanese website Mac Otakara has had access to four models of the next iPhone 14.

This year Apple prepares four new iPhone models, one more year, however we will see different iPhone models. The iPhone 14 range will only be available in two screen sizes, instead of 3 as we have seen so far in the iPhone 12 and 13. This year Apple will debut an iPhone Max for the first time, an entry model with a larger size. And now we know what the four models will look like thanks to 3D printing.

Just a few days ago the molds of the iPhone 14 were leaked, and shortly before the diagrams with the exact measurements and dimensions had been leaked, so it was a matter of time before someone decided to print the new generation of iPhone in 3D. The images have been shared by Mac Otakara and offer us a clearer view of the design change by putting the physical models of the iPhone 14 next to the cases of the current iPhone 13.

For example, we can see how the new iPhone 14 Max 6.7-inch fits almost perfectly inside a case for the iPhone 13 Pro Max 6.7-inch, indicating that the two devices will be essentially the same size. It can also be seen how the camera module of this new model will be substantially smaller than that of the current Pro models.

However, mockups of the smaller iPhones, The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 14 Pro don’t seem to fit quite right in the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro cases.. The camera module seems to be the main impediment, as it is significantly larger in the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro than in the current models. But also the overall size of the devices can be a problem, as they appear slightly larger.

This is something that does not happen in the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which would fit perfectly in a case for the iPhone 13 Pro Max if it weren’t for the larger camera module that the next generation will incorporate. A huge module for the new huge main camera that the iPhone 14 Pro will use.

Mac Otakara has also been able to test how iPhone 13 screen protectors fit corresponding iPhone 14 mockupsalthough they suggest that some models may have thinner screen bezels and more rounded corners.

These 4 news will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro

There are a few months left for Apple to present us with the iPhone 14 but, as happens every year, the leaks have already revealed most of the news that we will see. We’ll see if Apple keeps an ace up its sleeve.

Related topics: Rumors, leaks and patents

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!