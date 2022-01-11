The first iPhone arrived 15 years ago and it was a revolution! Here’s how Steve Jobs presented it

Apple’s first iPhone was announced 15 years ago. Yes, it was January 9, 2007 and the founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, took the stage at MacWorld presenting for the first time that phone that everyone was waiting for but that no one would ever have thought capable of truly revolutionizing the way to use a phone. He was the first to use a fully touch screen (with capacitive technology) and above all the first to completely eliminate the physical keys if not a single one to always return to the Home.

The iPhone made history. We know it well for its characteristics that have allowed the world of telephony to completely change its connotations. Steve Jobs, at his presentation announced him as a ” Widescreen iPod with touch controls ” and called it a “ revolutionary mobile phone ” it’s a “Incredible internet communicator”.

The video of the presentation of the iPhone that goes down in history

The video of the presentation of the first iPhone in everyone’s eyes and still today, after 15 years, it is more exciting than ever to see, especially thinking about what Apple and Steve Jobs actually did with that truly revolutionary device. And just as exciting to think about the fact that Steve Jobs is no longer there, but therehis idea of ​​smartphone not only did it change the whole world of communication but it strongly anticipated the competition that since then has done nothing but chase that way of making the smartphone.

The development of thefirst model of iPhonestart when Steve Jobs realized that users could and should usean advanced telephoneto listen to music, to surf the internet and also because to take pictures. Nobody would buy iPod (device that had revived the fortunes of Apple) “becauseeveryone already had a phone in their pockets that did more than just an iPod. “

The story is about the making of several iPhone prototypes. Some starting from pre-existing iPod models. It was decided to opt for thetactile and multi-touch screen solution. There were some smart phone models, which were also mentioned by Jobs himself in the presentation, but as the founder of Apple said,they weren’t smart at allAndnot even easy to use, with all those plastic buttons. The first iPhone, on the other hand, simplified everything andthanks to the iTunes application, the user could havein one deviceall your music, pictures, videos, your contacts directory, your browser to navigate and many other things.

iPhone: what determines its success?

And not everyone, perhaps out of envy, immediately believed in the new iPhone. Among the first to throw water on the fire of the new Apple device was Steve Ballmer, then CEO of Microsoft, who was among the first to comment that iPhone would not be successful. To use his words: There is no chance that the iPhone will take a significant share of the market. None. The reason? The cost is exaggerated: $ 499 for the 4GB model and $ 599 for the 8GB model. But the reality was quite different and in less than 80 days the iPhone sold over a million pieces.

And the success of the iPhone also came thanks to the App Store, the virtual application store. At launch there were only 500 applications but within a week the first were reached 10 million downloads which exceeded 100 million in 3 months and over 1 billion less than a year after it went online. And iPhone sales over the years have taken place at an incredible pace: already in 2014 the company reached a personal record with iPhone 6 as Apple’s best-selling model. And not only because it is also one of the best-selling mobile phones in history with222 million units.

iPhone is undoubtedly the device on which most of Apple’s turnover depends. it always has been and most likely will be for years to come. The billionth iPhone sold by Apple arrived in 2016 and therefore 9 years after the first iPhone 2G. The company has just passed the record milestone of $ 3 trillion in capitalization. The only one in the world. And surely if today the credit for the success of the iPhone was able to break through that iPhone that everyone criticizes and everyone loves and that willy-nilly has really revolutionized the world of telephony allowing everything we know today in this field.

So thank you again iPhone and best wishes for your 15 years!