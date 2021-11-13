The first iPhone with USB-C went up for auction for $ 86,001

Ken Pillonell’s project, which required sourcing unconventional electronic parts, reverse-engineering and designing new parts to integrate a USB-C connector to a regular iPhone X, was already traveling around the world before being put on the market. auction on the internet and was documented with a video:

The story of the realization

In addition to the normal curiosity about how it was possible to carry out this project, the reflection certainly goes to the success of the initiative: auctioned, the only iPhone X in the world with a USB-C connector instead of Lightning was beaten for the incredible amount of 86001 dollars (but with raises later discarded even of 1,000,000 dollars!).

Has Lightning finally come to an end?

The Lightning connector was introduced in 2012 and has been fitted from the iPhone 5 onwards. Recall that the Lightning supports the USB 2.0 standard placing a severe limit on data transfer speeds. Almost a decade after its introduction, many are hoping for a transition to the Type C connector which, in fact, is the standard connector on the market and which Apple itself has introduced in its Macs since 2016 and is also present in the range. iPad.

Apple’s communication on the iPhone 13 mainly revolves around video production, with the Pro and Pro Max models having the ability to record in Pro Res format, generating files that are around 5GB per minute of shooting. It is anachronistic to be able to transfer these files at the speed of a USB 2.0 standard or using Airdrop which, while guaranteeing higher speeds, is not up to comfortably transferring dozens of Gigabytes of data. The alternative, if Apple wants to surprise the market again, could be a model completely devoid of connectors, but at that point other questions concerning charging, restoring and the possibility of connecting external accessories should be solved.