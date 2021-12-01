The first issue of the Ethereum magazine “The NFT Magazine” is snapped up

LUGANO – The NFT Magazine – defined by its creators as “the first magazine to read and collect on Ethereum” – is doing great: after the release of the first issue, whose 500 copies were sold in less than 24 hours last year November, the second edition is now coming.

The public sale is scheduled for tomorrow (December 2nd) on OpenSea, the well-known digital asset marketplace platform (to proceed, you need a compatible wallet and Ether to spend).

How to buy it? The purchase relates to the cover of the edition, in NFT format, each unique, numbered and limited edition. Buying it, you get access to the magazine, but also to special contents, including the possibility of voting and actively participating in editorial decisions regarding the next issue.

An example is the work on the cover: the second edition boasts the “Warren Buffett – Decentral Eyes – Variant 04” created by the award-winning artist Coldie, a decision that was taken by readers, through a vote.

Of this second edition – which includes in addition to the classic contents, i.e. analyzes and reports dedicated to the themes of Crypto Art, NFTs, cryptocurrencies and blockchain, also an interview with Coldie – 700 copies will be put on sale, at a price of 0.05 ETH (something more, given the Ethereum tax). Two hundred of these, however, have already been sold in advance to those who bought the first issue.

The magazine project was created by the Lugano-based company The Cryptonomist, in collaboration with the Italian company ArtRights. In the rare case that some copies remained unsold, they will be burned to ensure the rarity of the NFTs, assures the company, which confirmed its satisfaction with the community’s response: “We are very happy with the feedback so far and we are proceeding with prizes and gifts. for the community, to thank you ».