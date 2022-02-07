The first Italian gold medal in Beijing went to Arianna Fontana

Arianna Fontana won the gold medal in the 500 meters of short track skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics. For her, Fontana is the tenth Olympic medal in her career: she has thus equaled the medals of Stefania Belmondo, becoming together with the latter the most successful Italian athlete in the history of the Olympic Games.

She was also confirmed as Olympic champion in the 500 meters four years after her victory in Pyeongchang 2018. In the two previous editions she had won a silver and a bronze. The gold she won in the short track in Beijing is her second medal in this edition of the Games, after the silver she won on Saturday in the mixed relay. For Italy she is the fifth medal in three days of competitions, the first gold.

Fontana, who grew up in Valtellina, was the Italian standard-bearer at the 2018 Olympics. In 2006 in Turin she became the youngest Italian athlete to get on a podium at the Winter Games, at just 15 years and 314 days. She is now 31 years old and she is still one of the strongest in the world in her discipline, as she confirmed today.