The first Italian hydrogen cell will arrive at Turin Airport in 2023: zero emissions target – Corriere.it

Turin airport turns towards the green. Sagat, the company that manages the airport of the Piedmontese capital, has signed with the Snam group, which deals with energy infrastructures, a commercial agreement for the construction of a 1.2 MW hydrogen fuel cell system. It is a fuel cell, the first of its kind in Italy, capable of being powered with variable percentages of hydrogen blended with natural gas for the combined generation of electrical and thermal energy. Its installation is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023. The value of the contract to be awarded will be approximately € 14 million.

The fuel cell system, which makes it possible to obtain electricity without thermal combustion, capable of producing up to 1.2 MWh of electricity and 840 kWh of heat every hour and can be powered with mixed hydrogen, up to 40% by volume, with natural gas. Compared to traditional cogeneration, the use of the fuel cell powered by natural gas guarantees the substantial elimination of particulate emissions and a saving in CO2 emissions equal to 1,630 tons per year. Sagat’s objective for the Turin airport is the self-production of electricity, heat and cooling to cover its energy needs, currently equal to 17,000 MWh for electricity and 8,714 MWh for thermal energy. Today, 100% of the electricity supplied to the airport comes from certified renewable sources and the project will immediately allow to further improve its energy efficiency.



Hydrogen will play a key role in pursuing the goal of net zero emissions in many sectors, including airport and port infrastructures – said Marco Alver, CEO of Snam -. With this agreement, we are providing Turin airport with an effective and innovative energy solution capable of immediately reducing emissions and integrating increasing quantities of hydrogen to achieve carbon neutrality.

Andrea Adorno, managing director of Turin Airport, also shares the same opinion: The implementation of this solution represents the flagship project of our Torino Green Airport sustainability program, announced last July and which brings together all the sustainability initiatives of the airport, aimed at reducing consumption and environmental emissions, confirming our concrete commitment in this direction. In Snam we have found the right partner for the realization of an innovative project, which immediately contributes to the creation of the demand for clean energy such as hydrogen and other gaseous carriers from certified renewable sources, a fundamental step to concretely start the country’s energy transition. Furthermore, this project will allow us to anticipate our goal of zero emissions compared to 2050.

