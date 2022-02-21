The First Lady: An untamed trailer for the series about the wives of American presidents

The First Lady It will return to the history of several American first ladies, and its trailer is quite tempting.

After laboriously relaunching the series right handed with New bloodand while we wait in 2022 for the series super pumped with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and The man who came from elsewhere with Chiwetel Ejiofor, the American television channel Showtime continues to have some pretty lively and interesting news. since the series will also premiere this year The First Lady.

The series will focus on The course of three wives of american presidents : Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama. Announced last June, the series has since only been briefly introduced through some startlingly realistic photography. And a few weeks after its broadcast, the new creation of Showtime has been revealed a little more through a first trailer.

In these new images, we discover our trio of strong women, embodied by three fascinating actresses of American cinema: Gillian Anderson, in the role of Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Pfeiffer in Betty Ford and Viola Davis who plays Michelle Obama. We see the three facing each other the difficulty of imposing herself in this role of first ladywhile staying true to his personality and ideals.

The series will therefore cover an entire part of the History of contemporary America, but through the point of view of these women who had to impose themselves while married to some of the most powerful men of their time and in the world. Along with this female trio, we will find Dakota Fanning (Susan Elizabeth Ford), Regina Taylor (Marian Shields Robinson), Kiefer Sutherland (Franklin D. Roosevelt), Aaron Eckhart (Gerald Ford) and OT Fagbenle (Barack Obama).

Behind the scenes at the White House

The First Lady was created by Aaron Cooley, co-writer of the Netflix series Better. Worse. Weekend. Always.and the ten episodes will be directed by Susanne Bier, who was already in charge of directing the series the ruin and the night managerbut also movies bird box, serene and above all revenge (Oscar for the best foreign language film in 2011).

Therefore, this anthology about the wives of American presidents will be broadcast on Showtime starting April 17. As for its release in French, The First Lady will premiere on Canal+ in 2022thanks to the association between the French channel and Paramount Global for the arrival in France of Paramount+.