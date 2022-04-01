“The First Lady” arrives at Paramount+

On April 18, a long-awaited series, “The first lady” (“The first lady”) opens in Argentina. Unlike other fictions that have the White House as the protagonist, the stories told in this series take place in the West Wing of the US presidential residence, in an area of ​​unknown intimacy.

In the first season, the three women whose stories will be told are: Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama. Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis, respectively, will be in charge of interpreting the three wives of former presidents Roosevelt, Ford and Obama. The original idea is from novelist Aaron Cooley and directed by Susanne Bier.

The promise of the promotion indicates that it will tell the unknown story of women that everyone knows, and how they influenced both the arrival of their husbands to power, and the most important decisions during their presidency.

The chapters are 10 but there are not too many details about how the plot unfolds, that is, if the stories intertwine with each other or if one happens to another. The Paramount signal is in charge of broadcasting it, and the good thing is that many can access it through a Flow promotion.

Although it sounds bad to feminists, in this series the idea is to show that behind every great man there is a great woman.