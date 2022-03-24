‘The First Lady’, ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Showtrial’… • On your screen

Movistar Plus+ reveals the list of series premieres for April this year. Titles such as show trial from the BBC, Agatha Christie: Why don’t they ask Evans?adaptation of the famous novel by Agatha Christie or the end Better Call Saul with its final season, going through the expected The First Ladyin which we will see Viola Davis, michelle pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson in the role of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michele Obama.

Show trial – April 13

Talitha Campbell (Celine Buckens), the arrogant and privileged daughter of an influential businessman (James Frain), is arrested after the disappearance of a classmate. The case, which shocks the country, unleashes a media legal battle. On the defendant’s side is brilliant attorney Cleo Roberts (Tracy Ifeachor).

Against him, Paula Cassidy, a police detective (Sinéad Keenan) convinced of her guilt and a prosecution that will not hesitate to use her life of privilege against her. The convoluted legal pulse is turning into a dangerous media circus full of interests. Is Talitha the victim of a false accusation or guilty of cold-blooded murder?

Celine Buckens and Tracy Ifeachor in ‘Showtrial’. (Source: BBC One)

Agatha Christie: Why don’t they ask Evans? – April 15

Based on the 1934 Agatha Christie novel, Why don’t they ask Evans? follows the local vicar’s son, Bobby Jones (Poulter), and his clever friend, socialite Lady Frances “Frankie” Derwent (Boynton). The pair try to solve a crime after Bobby discovers the tumbled body of a dying man who, with his dying breath, gasps out the cryptic question of the title.

The starting clues they will have are a photograph of a beautiful young woman found in the dead man’s pocket and the cryptic question. Armed with this information, these amateur sleuths try to find an answer to the mystery as they find themselves embroiled in a dangerous plot.

Better Call Saul (season finale) – April 19

From the cartel to the courts, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six follows Jimmy/Saul/Gene as they try to drop off Lalo’s radar. The new episodes will also explore the state of his relationship with Kim, who faces his own existential crisis after leaving the firm and following Jimmy on his particular odyssey. Meanwhile, Mike, Gus, Varga and Lalo are still immersed in their deadly game of cat and mouse.

The First Lady – April 28

In the West Wing of government, Many of the most relevant decisions with the greatest global impact were made from the shadows by charismatic, proactive and complex First Ladies. The first season of this series takes a look behind the curtain to delve into the personal and political lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michele Obama, as well as those of their respective families, charting their own path to Washington, immersing themselves in their past and following them in their great moments beyond the White House. The stories of three unique and enigmatic women who intertwine in an intimate and organic wayalmost as if the walls of the White House could talk.

Gillian Anderson, Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘The First Lady’. (Source: Showtime)

The premieres will be distributed between the Movistar Series and Movistar Series 2 channels, available on Movistar Plus+ with the series package.