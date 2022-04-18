The First Lady: everything you need to know about the series starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson

Already reaching the last weeks of the month, we can admit that a calendar full of great premieres is coming. From Gaslit (Starz Play) to The Offer (Paramount +) to reach the return of fictions such as The Russian Doll (Netflix), Barry and The Flight Attendant (both from HBO Max). A list in which Paramount+’s The First Lady has a very special place and we are going to tell you why:

Under the slogan of reformulating the revealing stories of leadership of some of the most important presidents of the United States, The First Lady focuses on three women who became the heart of the White House . With different narrative lines (which, of course, take place at different historical moments), the promise of fiction is to shed light on the impact of these first ladies on many of the most shocking and world-changing decisions . Following the official statement, the show promises to “pull back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique and enigmatic women, thus tracing their travels to Washington through interwoven stories of illuminating intimacy.”

The protagonists of The First Lady talk about what they based on to build their characters

Although perhaps the North American presidential history is a bit far from us, one of the main attractions of fiction is the cast made up of great actresses:

Along with them, the cast is completed with: Kiefer Sutherland (Franklin D. Roosevelt), Aaron Eckhart (Gerald Ford), Dakota Fanning (Susan Elizabeth Ford), Regina Taylor (Marian Shields Robinson), Lily Rabe (Lorena “Hick” Hickok ) and Jayme Lawson (the young Michelle Obama).

The series was defined as an anthology fiction, this means that if the second season is renewed it will focus on other characters . As its first installment, it will have ten 50-minute episodes.

The First Lady is a Showtime Original Production and, in Latin America, is available on Paramount+ . Its first episode (“That White House”) is already available, every Monday you will be able to enjoy a new chapter.