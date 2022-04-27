The First Lady: mocked at Michelle Obama, Viola Davis goes after criticism

Facing criticism for her portrayal of Michelle Obama on the show The First Ladyactress Viola Davis attacks the press.

It is not always easy to react well to negative reviews of a movie or series. Many remember the delicate reaction of Alex Proyas when he released his gods of egypt in 2016, treating with care “deranged idiots” the American press. Others take it better like this the dear Ruben Fleischer before the rejection of Poisonor even Daniel Espinosa who took the attacks against Morbius with more philosophy.

Softer reactions than that of the actress Viola Davis who She recently received a lot of negative feedback after her portrayal of Michelle Obama on the show. The First Lady, created by Aaron Cooley and released this month in the United States. The lady, who completes an impressive trio of actresses on the series alongside Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, spoke into the BBC’s microphone to share her love for the film press and its critics:

“Criticism is useless. And I’m not saying that to be mean either. They all feel like they’re telling you something you don’t know. As if you live in a world of people who lie to you all the time, but who bent down to tell you the truth, giving them the opportunity to be cruel to you.

Viola Davis’s performance -but also that of the rest of the actresses- was received by many media such as a performance at the Emmys, as there are performances at the Oscars, cartoonish and superficial. It should be noted that, as usual, the actress is rather an appreciated interpreter of the cinematographic intelligentsia, as evidenced by the Oscar for her best supporting role received in 2017 by fences.

The First Lady It has generally received mixed reviews as its Rotten Tomatoes rating stands at 42%, with texts questioning the quality of the dialogue and writing.

When Viola avoids criticism

As a reminder, the series is produced by Susanne Bier. If according to the English-speaking press, the interpretation is not there, difficult, on the other hand, to question the quality of the paper casting with prestigious names alongside the main trio such as Aaron Eckhart, Dakota Fanning and Kiefer Sutherland. Before launching into it, it’s hard to know if the series is being interpreted so laboriously or if the avalanche of negative comments about The First Lady it is unjustified

To find out, you’ll need expects the premiere of the series in France on Canal+ during 2022 – thanks to the partnership between the French channel and Paramount Global for the arrival in France of Paramount+.