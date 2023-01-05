The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, will undergo surgery

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, will be operated on for cancer (REUTERS)

the first lady of USA, Jill Bidenwill be intervened after detecting a small cancerous lesion. This was announced by the White House in a statement released this Wednesday, signed by Kevin C. O’Connorpresidential physician.

According to the published writing, the discovery was made during a routine skin cancer checkup and the lesion is located on your right eye. The doctors recommended that he be treated.

That is why the First Lady will be subjected to a Mohs surgeryof character ambulatorythe next January 11 in it Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland. In surgery, the tissue will be completely removed and will be examined later in order to learn more about the lesion.

The office promised to disseminate the medical report after the procedure, along with any information that may arise.

White House statement

Jill Biden has been a faithful promoter of the Cancer prevention. On one occasion, she revealed that four of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer in 1993 and one of them lost her life to the disease.

In the same vein, the President Joe Biden He always considered that finding a cure is one of his priorities, which is why he has also participated in multiple campaigns.

Back in the day, during a tour of Newsmax, the First Lady noted that “it is not a red problem, it is not a blue problem” -in reference to the colors with which the Republican Party and the Democratic Party are identified- but “Cancer affects all Americans”.

On the other hand, in a talk at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Miami, Jill Biden referred to the importance of annual medical check-ups, which make it possible to prevent and detect cases before they become serious.

Jill Biden emphasized the importance of early detection of cancer (REUTERS)

“Early detection is key because if it is detected early there are many more chances of surviving cancer”, he mentioned then.

Recently, Jill Biden’s health was also in the news after she contracted coronavirus in August 2022, although the disease passed with mild symptoms. At the time, the First Lady was vacationing with her husband in South Carolina. Upon experiencing the first symptoms, the woman was isolated in her recreation home for five days and started on Paxlovid.

Meanwhile, the President tested negative, so he continued with his schedule but wore a mask for 10 days, in line with the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

