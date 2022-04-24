‘The First Lady’ – premiere April 28 on Movistar Plus+









‘The First Lady’ is a anthology drama series starring the Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner, Viola Davis (‘The Mother of Blues’, ‘Widows’, ‘How to Get Away with Murder’), as the former first lady Michelle Obama.

Completing the cast is the Oscar and Emmy nominee, michelle pfeiffer, (‘French Departure’, ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’) as Betty Ford and the Emmy and Screen Actors Guild winner, Gillian Anderson, (‘The Crown’, ‘The X-Files’) as Eleanor Roosevelt.

Produced for SHOWTIME for Lionsgate Television, the series of 10 episodescreated by Aaron Cooleyis executive produced by the Oscar-winning Cathy Schulman (‘Crash’), who also serves as showrunner, and the Oscar and Emmy winner, Susanne Bier (‘The Undoing’) is an executive producer and directs the entire first season.

Synopsis

In the West Wing of government, many of the most relevant decisions with the greatest global impact were made from the shadows by charismatic, proactive and complex First Ladies. The first season of this series takes a look behind the curtain to delve into the personal and political life of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michele Obama, as well as those of their respective families, tracing their own path to Washington, immersing themselves in their past and following them in their great moments beyond the White House.

The stories of three unique and enigmatic women who intertwine in an intimate and organic way, almost as if the walls of the White House could talk.

The series also stars: Kiefer Sutherland (’24’) as President Franklin D. Roosevelt; Aaron Eckhart (‘Wander’) as President Gerald Ford; Dakota Fanning (‘The Alienist’) as Susan Elizabeth Ford; regina-taylor (“I’ll Fly Away”) as Michelle Robinson Obama; lily rabe (‘American Horror Story’) as Lorena “Hick” Hickok, and Jayme Lawson (‘The Batman’) as the young Michelle Obama.

Other guest stars are OT Fagbenle (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) as President Barack Obama; Judy Greer (“Kidding”) as Nancy Howe; Ellen Burstin (“Alicia Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”) as Sara Delano Roosevelt; Jackie Earle Haley (‘Secret Games’) as Louis McHenry Howe; Maria Dizzia (‘Orange Is The New Black’) as Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd, and kate mulgrew (‘The Man Who Came from the Stars’) as Susan Sher.

Movistar Plus+ premieres ‘The First Lady’ on Thursday April 28.

