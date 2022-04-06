Entertainment

The First Lady reveals its first full trailer – La Cosa Cine

Showtime has everything ready for the premiere of The First Ladyone of his most ambitious productions that has a luxury cast that includes names like Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson, Kiefer Sutherland and Dakota Fanningwhich today brings us its first full trailer:

The first season of this anthology show will focus on eleanor roosevelt (Anderson), Michelle Obama (Davis) and Betty Ford (Pfeiffer). The official synopsis reads: “In the East Wing of the White House, many of the most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden in plain sight, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies. This series will pull back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique and enigmatic women, tracing their travels to Washington through intertwined stories of illuminating intimacy..The cast is completed Aaron Eckhart, OT Fagbenle, Kiefer Sutherland, Ellen Burstin, lily rabe, Jayme Lawson, Kristine Froseth, eliza scanlen, cailee spany, Judy Greer, Rhys Wakefield, regina-taylor, Lexi Underwood and Aya Cash.

