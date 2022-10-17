The first lady, stories to tell

The First Lady (United States, 2022) is a series of ten chapters that tells the story of three women who held that position, being wives of presidents of the United States.

This is the case of Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), wife of Franklin D. Roosevelt (Kiefer Shutherland), president from 1933 to 1945; Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), by Gerald Ford (Aaron Eckhart), president from 1974 to 1977, and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), by Barack Obama (OT Fagbenle), president from 2009 to 2017.

The series is the brainchild of Aaron Cooley and all episodes are directed by Susanne Bier. In each chapter the three stories of these women who never thought to occupy that position are developed.

The three are very different and so are their personal history, their training, their relationship with their partner, their way of relating to their family, of understanding their work and of relating to the media.

Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962), the niece of President Theodore Roosevelt (from 1901 to 1909) and a distant relative of her husband, was a member of the American social elite. She had a privileged education of great quality. She is formed as an independent woman. In many subjects she had very advanced positions for the time in which she lived.

She, an intelligent, bold and ambitious woman, tended to be depressed and to not value herself. It is the first time that her romantic relationship with journalist Lorena Hickcok (Lily Rabe), which ended in separation, is openly and deeply discussed.

She served as first lady longer than any other, for President Roosevelt’s exceptional four terms. The series reveals the complexity of Eleanor’s personality, who from the White House promoted the rights of women and the African-American community.

The couple’s relationship was difficult and in the series it is shown that she had serious problems in assuming her motherhood. From a very young age, she trained to occupy relevant positions and undertake large projects. Her president, her husband, asks her to participate in the elaboration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which ends in 1948.

Betty Ford (1918-2011), when she was in office, had breast cancer and turned her mastectomy into a topic of public conversation about cancer, women and the little attention paid to women’s health in the field of public policy. In the two and a half years that she served as first lady, her alcoholism became evident.

She defended the Amendment for equal rights, she assumed it as one of her main causes, as well as the right of women to decide on their own body. And this he did from the presidency of a Republican, her husband. They were different times. Outside the White House, her alcoholism and her dependence on painkillers worsened. She checked herself into a rehab clinic. She made her addictions public and fought for society and people to face the problem.

Michelle Obama (1964), like her husband, are the first African-Americans to reach the White House, with the sympathy and rejection that this provoked in American society. She is the most recent first lady and therefore approaching her is more difficult. What topics to play?

In the series it is the couple and the family that are seen more together. There are decisions that are made in the exchange and discussion within the home and then are proposed as bills or public policies. The young daughters are part of the dialogue. As First Lady, she plays a leading role on a broad front of issues, including the fight for equality, same-sex marriage and minority rights.

The stories that are told represent a great investigative work. The scripts of the ten chapters are well constructed and the coming and going between one and another of the stories makes them interesting and agile. Private life is present – the couple and family relationship -, and public life with its different activities.

In the United States, more than in other democracies, the role of the first lady is central. Society identifies with them. He follows them. Although they were not elected, they do politics and how hard it is depends on each one of them. The series does not delve into relevant issues such as the mutual influence between private and public life.

The First Lady

Original title: The First Lady

Production: United States, 2022

Creator: Aaron Cooly

Director: Susanne Bier

Screenplay: Aaron Cooly, Ellen Fairey, Jennifer Westfeldt, Hunt Baldwin, Abby Ajayi, Zora Bikangaga, Cathy Shulman, Jennifer Westfeldy, and Yolanda E. Lawrence.

Cinematography: Amir Nokri

Music: Geoff Zanelli

Acting: Viola Davis; Jayme Lawson; OT Fagbenle; Michelle Pfeiffer; Kristine Froseth; Aaron Eckhart; Jake, Picking; Dakota Fanning; Gillian Anderson; Eliza Scanlen; Kief Sutherland; Judy Greer; Rhys Wakefield; ReginaTaylor; Lily Rabe (…).

