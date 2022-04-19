“The First Lady”: the first episode of the series about the first ladies of the USA is now available

“The First Lady”, the new Paramount Plus series that follows the lives of three first ladies of the United States. (Paramount)

“That White House” is the title of the first chapter of the anthology series The First Lady, starring Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), michelle pfeiffer (French Exit) Y Gillian Anderson (sex education). These three actresses embody the first ladies of the United States, Michelle ObamaBetty Ford Y eleanor roosevelt, presidents’ wives Barack ObamaGerald Ford Y Franklin D Rooseveltplayed by OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale), Aaron Eckhart (wander) Y Kiefer Sutherland (24), respectively.

The series is directed by Danish Susanne Beer, a great professional who has to her credit great fictions such as The Undoing (the series of HBO starring Nicole Kidman Y Hugh grant), The Night Manager (with Hugh Laurie), and the super popular movie Netflix, BirdBox, with Sandra Bullock.

Gillian Anderson, Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer play Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama in “The First Lady.” (Paramount+)

The ten episodes that make up this first season of The First Lady (created by Aaron Cooley), will go through the lives of these women in the different historical moments of the United States, clearly focusing on their role as wives who accompanied their husbands in the years of their presidencies. Each of them had different challenges to face.

While Eleanor battled the hurdles polio left her husband Franklin with, Betty tried to turn her life around beyond her addiction to alcohol and some drugs. On the other hand, Michelle made up her mind to have a president husband. Each of them are reflected in the series from her daily life, in their homes, their jobs, with her children. Women who from one day to the next had to fulfill a role that they did not choose, but that they had to accept for the sole fact of being married.

Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer at the series premiere of “The First Lady”. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ford came to office after the president’s scandal broke Richard Nixon. Gerald was his vice president at the time and should have taken over when Dick tendered his resignation. This news fell like a bucket of cold water on Betty and her daughters, who had to assume a role for which they had not prepared and were not willing to assume.

Very interesting is the brushstroke that is given to eleanor roosevelt (embodied by Anderson that at times refers a lot to his character in crown, Margaret Thatcher), who is shown as the architect of her husband’s political career after polio immobilized him in his legs, leaving him paralyzed. Her impetus and desire to improve are supported by her wife, who never doubts that her husband can get where she wants.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford. (Murray Close/SHOWTIME)

And Michelle’s portrait, the closest chronologically speaking, takes us squarely into the racism that still exists in the United States. Her arrival at the White House-she walks hand in hand with another first lady, Laura Bush– is a clear example of this. Every member of the service staff is African-American, and it doesn’t take long for Michelle’s knowing glances to appear. Davis proves once again that he can play any role that is put on the table with a unique ductility.

It is also interesting that the presidents appear in very few scenes in the first episode. Clearly this is a decision made by the management of Bier, expert in highlighting each one of the details when she gets behind the scenes. Because here who matter are the women, these women who accompanied the presidents.

Great portrait of three first ladies of the United States. (Paramount+)

Who were these women, what did they want for themselves, and what role did they play in American society? These are the questions you are trying to answer. The First Lady It started off on the right foot.

They complete the cast of The First Lady, Dakota Fanning (The Alienist) What Susan Elizabeth Ford; regina-taylor (I’ll Fly Away) as Michelle Robinson Obama’s mom, Marian Shields-Robinson; lily rabe (American Horror Story) as Lorraine Hick Hickok, the journalist and friend of Eleanor Roosevelt, and Jayme Lawson (batman) as the young Michelle Obama. They also add Judy Greer (Kidding) as Nancy Howe, Ellen Burstin (Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore) as Franklin’s mom, Sara Delano Roosevelt; Jackie Earle Haley (Little Kids) as Louis McHenry Howe, Maria Dizzia (Orange Is The New Black) as the mistress of Franklin D. Roosevelt, Lucy Mercer Rutherford; Y kate mulgrew (The Man Who Fell to Earth) as Susan Sher, Michelle Obama’s chief of staff.

