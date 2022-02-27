“The First Lady”, the new Showtime series with Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, premieres in April | Movistar Series

“The First Lady” is an anthology drama series starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson. Do not miss the first images.





02/27/2022





Showtime just released the official trailer from “The First Lady”which will be released in United States the sunday april 17. The Serie will come to Movistar Plus+ the next month of Aprilattached to its premiere in the United States.

It is a new anthology drama starring the Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Viola Davissuch as former first lady Michelle Obama, the Oscar and Emmy nominee michelle pfeiffer as Betty Ford and the Emmy and Screen Actors Guild winner Gillian Andersonlike Eleanor Roosevelt.

Produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television, the series of 10 episodescreated by Aaron Cooleyis executive produced by the Oscar-winning Cathy Schulmanwho also acts as showrunnerand the Oscar and Emmy winner Susanne Bier is an executive producer and directs the entire first season.





Synopsis for “The First Lady”

In the West Wing of government, many of the most relevant decisions with the greatest global impact were made behind the scenes by charismatic, proactive and complex first ladies. The first season of this series takes a look behind the curtain to delve into the personal and political lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obamaas well as those of their respective families, charting their own path to Washington, immersing themselves in their past and following them in their great moments beyond the White House. The stories of three unique and enigmatic women who intertwine in an intimate and organic wayalmost as if the walls of the White House could talk.





The series also stars: Kiefer Sutherland like President Franklin D. Roosevelt; Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford; Dakota Fanning as Susan Elizabeth Ford; regina-taylor as Michelle Robinson Obama; lily rabe as Lorraine “Hick” Hickok, and Jayme Lawson like the young Michelle Obama.

Other guest stars are OT Fagbenle like President Barack Obama; Judy Greer as Nancy Howe; Ellen Burstin as Sara Delano Roosevelt; Jackie Earle Haley as Louis McHenry Howe; Maria Dizzia as Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd, and kate mulgrew as Susan Sher.

Gillian Anderson plays Eleanor Roosevelt

Gillian Anderson in another image from the series

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama

Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford