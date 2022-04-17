“The First Lady”, the power behind the power of the White House « Diario La Capital de Mar del Plata

Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson star in the luxury cast of the first season of “The First Lady” (“The first lady”), the series that arrives this Monday on the platform Paramount+ and that aims to address the history of political power in the United States from the perspective of three of the country’s most memorable first ladies.

Davis is the popular Michelle Obama, who held the White House alongside Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017; Pfeiffer is Betty Ford, wife of Gerald Ford and first lady from 1974 to 1977; and Anderson is Eleanor Roosevelt, who accompanied Franklin D. Roosevelt during his four presidential terms between 1933 and 1945.

With a creative team led predominantly by women -the series was created by Aaron Cooley but the Oscar winner Cathy Schulman is the “showrunner” and the Danish director Susanne Bier is the director of the 10 episodes-, the first installment of “The First Lady” takes on the lives of three remembered first ladies to re-evaluate the notion of leadership in the most powerful country on the planet.

With a highly crafted production design and a strong investment in the period setting and physical transformation of its main characters, the story tells the three timelines of Obama, Ford and Roosevelt in parallel.

The aftermath of the Crash of ’29 and the Great Depression, the New Deal and World War II gave Roosevelt an exclusive role in the world; the inauguration in a tumultuous period after the resignation of Richard Nixon due to the Watergate scandal in the Ford case, and the challenges of the 21st century for Obama. Each North American president can boast of having had enormous responsibilities in traumatic moments.

And through the experiences and challenges of his three wives, often analogous despite the changes of the decade, the fiction offers a look behind the scenes that revalues ​​the role of these women in complex transcendental decisions for the history of the country and the world. .

“The First Lady” can be included in the line of recent series that investigate the intimacy of the most important women in the history of Western politics, such as “Mrs. America” (2020, about Phillys Schlafly and his conservative movement in the 70s), “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (2021, about the sexual episode between Bill Clinton and his assistant Monica Lewinsky that almost cost him the presidency) and of course “ The Crown” (which since 2016 reviews the intimacy of the reign of Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom).

Like these, the Paramount+ series starts from the enigma of each personal story to weave the plot of power with new meanings.

The cast is rounded out by notable personalities such as Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford, OT Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Dakota Fanning as Susan Elizabeth Ford, and Regina Taylor as Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Shields Robinson, among others. plus.