THE FIRST LADY, the power behind the power of the White House

04/16/2022 – 20:54 Pure Life

Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson star in the top cast of the first season of “The First Lady“, the series that arrives tomorrow on the Paramount + platform and that aims to address the history of political power in USA from the point of view of three of the most memorable first ladies in the country.

Davis is the popular Michelle Obama, who held the White House alongside Barack Obama between 2009 and 2017; Pfeiffer is Betty Ford, wife of Gerald Ford and first lady from 1974 to 1977; and Anderson is Eleanor Roosevelt, who accompanied Franklin D. Roosevelt during his four presidential terms between 1933 and 1945.

Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier is directing the 10-episode first installment of “The First Lady” that takes the lives of three long-remembered first ladies to re-evaluate the notion of leadership in the most powerful country on the planet.

The aftermath of the Crash of ’29 and the Great Depression, the New Deal and World War II gave Roosevelt an exclusive role in the world; the inauguration in a tumultuous period after the resignation of Richard Nixon due to the Watergate scandal in the Ford case, and the challenges of the 21st century for Obama. Each North American president can boast of having had enormous responsibilities in traumatic moments.

experiences and challenges

And through the experiences and challenges of his three wives, often analogous despite the changes of the decade, the fiction offers a look behind the scenes that revalues ​​the role of these women in complex transcendental decisions for the history of the country and the world. .

The cast is rounded out by notable personalities such as Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford, OT Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Dakota Fanning as Susan Elizabeth Ford, and Regina Taylor as Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Shields Robinson, among others. plus.



