“The First Lady”, the series in which Viola Davis will be Michelle Obama

They say that behind a man, there is always a great woman. United States is one of the most powerful countries in the world and its leader carries a heavy responsibility on his shoulders, as does his wife, who serves as first lady.

Are women who are next to the head of state are not just vase people, according to the US government “The First Lady she is the hostess of the White House, serves as adviser to the president and is often involved in social issues”.

Now through the Serie The First Lady will tell the stories of the wives of former US presidents and its role in politics.

what is the series about The First Lady?

The First Lady account the female perspective of White House. The series places us in the East Wing of the government center in Washington, where important decisions are made. The first season focuses on eleanor roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obamawho in their own way changed the world with their social and political contributions as first ladies of the United States.

What actors participate in the series The First Lady?

The First Lady will be starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obamawife of Barack Obama, who was in the presidency from 2009 to 2017.

as well as for Michelle Pfeiffer in the role of Betty Fordwife of former President Gerald Ford and first lady from 1974 to 1977.

AND Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Rooseveltwife of Franklin D. Roosevelt and first lady from 1933 to 1945.

They are joined by actors Aaron Eckhart, Dakota Fanning, OT Fagbenle, Kiefer Sutherland, Ellen Burstyn, Eliza Scanlen, Cailee Spaeny, Donna Lynne Champlin, Lily Rabe, Derek Cecil and Cayden Boyd.

When does the series premiere The First Lady?

The first episode of ten in part one of the series premieres April 17 on Showtime.

Here we leave you the trailer of the series The First Lady:

