“The First Lady”: the wives of the presidents of the United States reunited in a series that covers their lives

“The First Lady”: The anthology series that recreates the lives of the first ladies Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama. (Show time)

Created by Aaron Cooley, The First Lady presented during this week an impressive trailer. With three first ladies who occupied the White House at different times in the history of the United States, this series shows the work and role of Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), wife Franklin D Roosevelthere interpreted by Kiefer Sutherland, Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)married to the president Gerald Ford (Aaron Eckhart) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), first lady married to Barack Obama who is played by O. T. Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale).

As a way of approaching the life of these women, The First Lady (which was promoted as the US version of The Crown) aims to explore their views within a world that they did not choose but that comes to them in pursuit of the political dream of their husbands. It is a reformulation of true leadership in the United States, showing how many decisions that have changed the history of the country were actually made by them in the East Wing, but were hidden from the rest of the citizens.

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama alongside the actresses who play her mother and daughters in “The First Lady.” (Show time)

Charismatic women, complex but also active, are the protagonists of this series that travels to the past of each of them, while showing us their arrival at the White House and the best and worst moments as first ladies. In the first season, of 10 episodes, the stories of these three women will be told, but it is estimated that the series will have new seasons in which other first ladies will be added.

In Latin America the series will be broadcast by Paramount+, and will premiere on April 18. Next week the United States commemorates the President’s Dayand from Showtime (channel through which the series is going to be seen in the US) have scheduled a series of production promotions that will surely provide more details about the series. Its premiere in North America will be on April 17.

Michelle Pfeiffer is First Lady Betty Ford in “The First Lady.” (Show time)

Throughout the episodes we will also see Dakota Fanning (My name is Sam) What Susan Elizabeth Ford, regina-taylor (I’ll Fly Away) in the role of Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Shields Robinson, lily rabe (American Horror Story) playing the journalist and friend of Eleanor Roosevelt, Lorena Hickok, and Jayme Lawson (batman) as the young Michelle Obama.

They also participate Judy Greer (Kidding) as Nancy Howe, Ellen Burstin in the role of Franklin’s mother, Sara Delano Roosevelt, Jackie Earle Haley as the political adviser to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Louis McHenry Howe, Maria Dizzia as the woman who had an affair with Roosevelt, Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd, and kate mulgrew Interpreting Susan Sher, Michelle Obama’s chief of staff.

Gillian Anderson will be Eleanor Roosevelt in the anthology series of the first ladies of the United States. (Show time)

The rest of the creative team is made up of the director and executive producer Susanne Bier (The Undoing), accompanied by Cathy Schulman (Crash), who apart from producing also plays the role of showrunner, while Viola Davis Julius Tennon and Andrew Wang from JuVee Productions join the executive production.

