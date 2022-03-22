The First Lady | Trailer and release date on Movistar Plus +

Produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television, ‘The First Lady’ is an anthology drama series starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson.

We get a new series from Showtime to Movistar Plus + (you know they have an agreement for its broadcast in our country for years). We are talking about ‘The First Lady’, a series of 10 episodes, created by Aaron Cooley. It is executive produced by the Oscar® winner Cathy Schulman (‘Crash’) and is directed by the Oscar® and Emmy® winner Susanne Bier (‘The Undoing’, ‘Blindly’, ‘serene’).

This new anthology drama stars three of the biggest female names in the industry: Oscar®, Emmy® and Tony winner Viola Davis (‘The Mother of Blues’, ‘Widows’, ‘How to Get Away with Murder’), such as former First Lady Michelle Obama, Oscar® and Emmy® nominee michelle pfeiffer (‘French Exit’, ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’) as Betty Ford and Emmy® and Screen Actors Guild® winner Gillian Anderson (‘The Crown’, ‘The X-Files’) as Eleanor Roosevelt.

Synopsis of the series ‘The First Lady’

In the West Wing of government, many of the most relevant decisions with the greatest global impact were made behind the scenes by charismatic, proactive and complex First Ladies. The first season of this series takes a look behind the curtain to delve into the personal and political lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michele Obama.as well as those of their respective families.

All of them tracing their own path to Washington, immersing themselves in their past and following them in their great moments beyond the White House. The stories of three unique and enigmatic women who intertwine in an intimate and organic way, almost as if the walls of the White House could speak.

A Great Female Cast Headlines Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Together with the aforementioned protagonists, the cast of ‘The First Lady’ is completed with Kiefer Sutherland (’24’) as President Franklin D. Roosevelt; Aaron Eckhart (‘wander’) as President Gerald Ford; Dakota Fanning (‘The Alienist’) as Susan Elizabeth Ford; regina-taylor (‘I’ll Fly Away’) as Michelle Robinson Obama; lily rabe (‘American Horror Story’) as Lorraine “Hick” Hickok, and Jayme Lawson (‘The Batman’) as the young Michelle Obama.

Other guest stars are OT Fagbenle (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) as President Barack Obama; Judy Greer (‘kidding’) as Nancy Howe; Ellen Burstin (‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’) as Sara Delano Roosevelt; Jackie Earle Haley (‘Little Children’) as Louis McHenry Howe; Maria Dizzia (‘Orange Is The New Black’) as Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd, and kate mulgrew (‘The Man Who Came from the Stars’) as Susan sher.

Take a look at the trailer

Movistar Plus+ premieres ‘The First Lady’ on April 28, 2022. This is his trailer: