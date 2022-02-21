‘The First Lady’: trailer, cast, plot, premiere…

Viola Davis, much more than the black Meryl Streep.

“I feel like I’m not worthy of this […]. I wish it could have been better to live up to the character that Viola is going to play, but it’s exciting nonetheless.” Michelle Obama was full of praise for Viola Davis (‘The Mother of Blues’, ‘Fences’, ‘Maids and Ladies’) when it became known that she was going to play her in the Showtime series ‘The First Lady’. “The greatest,” the former First Lady says of her.

And it is that of First Ladies goes this series that It will be released in the United States on the 17th of April and of which the first and long-awaited trailer has just been released. As the IMDb synopsis says, “in the East Wing of the White House, many of the most impactful and transformative decisions have been hidden and have been made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies.”

Viola Davis is joined by two other great actresses, Oscar and Emmy nominee Michelle Pfeiffer (‘Dangerous Liaisons’, ‘French Exit’) as Betty Ford and recent Emmy winner Gillian Anderson (‘The Crown’, ‘Sex Education’) as Eleanor Roosevelt.

Showtime bills the series as “a revealing retelling of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. The series will push back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique and enigmatic women and their families, tracing their travels to Washington, immersing themselves in their past and following them beyond the White House in their greatest moments, interweaving stories so intimate it’s as if the walls of the White House are talking, The first season focuses on the illuminating lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.”

The trailer shows us three first ladies who, upon taking office, they are not willing to be ‘vase women’ or puppets in the hands of their husbands or presidential advisers. The advance, of just over two minutes, allows us to see a Davis saying to the camera, leaning on the lap of her husband, Barack Obama (OT Fagbenle, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’): “In four years, no I want to look back and think: What did I become living in that house? “.

Another scene shows us again Davis-Obama in a tense meeting raising his voice and saying: “Do you want to make me a Martha Stewart [una de las presentadoras más famosas de la televisión estadounidense] black? I will choose my team, I will choose my causes. Understood?”affirms sure.

As for Michelle Pfeiffer, we see her embroider her role as Betty Ford just as she assumes her new role as First Lady and also struggle with alcoholism that, in 1982, would lead her to open one of the most country celebrities. She also wants to reaffirm her personality: “I’ll be here for you,” she tells her husband in the trailer. “But I’m going to be myself.”

Finally, Gillian Anderson, in what appears to be another one of her huge jobs, has a personal tirade as Eleanor Roosevelt: trying not to fall in love with a journalist she’s attracted to while giving her best to her new public role. “You are the husband of a wife who has a mind and a life of her own,” he says. She also hints at her intentions, saying: “Don’t push me. I’m your wife, not one of your girlfriends.”

The cast

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama

Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt

Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford

O.T. Fagbenle as Barack Obama

Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford

Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt

