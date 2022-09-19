The first lady, Verónica Alcocer, and the chancellor, Álvaro Leyva are already in London to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II and paid tribute to her

This Sunday, London receives the heads of state, dignitaries and leaders from different countries of the world who will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, who died on September 8 at the age of 96, in the royal residence of the Balmoral Castle.

The Colombian delegation is made up of the First Lady, Verónica Alcocer, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Álvaro Leyva Durán, who extended the message of condolences from President Gustavo Petro Urregoand joined national mourning in the United Kingdom for the departure of Queen Elizabeth II after seven decades on the throne.

Upon arrival in London, the first lady and the chancellor made their way to Lancaster House, where They signed the book of condolences and received the official greeting from the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations of the United Kingdom, Nadim Zahawi, senior official of the British Government, who was delegated by King Carlos III to officially receive the delegates of the Government of Colombia.

This Monday, September 19, The Colombian delegation will attend Westminster Abbey where the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be heldwho will later be buried at Windsor Castle alongside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents and sister.

That same day, Minister Álvaro Leyva will travel to New York City to continue his work agenda with multiple meetings within the framework of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where President Gustavo Petro will intervene.

In the last hours, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, also arrived in London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The president will be among several hundred leaders from around the world who will attend the historic event, along with 2,000 other guests.

While the leaders of the European Union, France, Japan and many other countries will attend, the leaders of Russia, Afghanistan, Burma, Syria and North Korea were not invited to the state funeral, the first in the UK since the death of Winston Churchill in 1965.

Guests will start arriving at Westminster Abbey at 8:00am, UK time (4:00 am in Colombia), and at 10:35 am the ceremony will begin with the procession. It will be led by 142 Royal Navy Marines, flanked by military regiments and followed by King Charles III and his family.

The coffin of Isabel II accompanied by her relatives, who stand guard while the crowd says goodbye. – Photo: AFP

The service, presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury, will start at 11:00am and end with two minutes of silence throughout the kingdomreveille, the national anthem and a lament played by the queen’s piper.

Elizabeth’s remains, followed by the royal family, will arrive in procession at Wellington Arch, where they will board a carriage for Windsor Castle. There, in the chapel of St. George, another funeral service will take place and, already in private, the queen will be buried.

Complete schedule of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (Colombian time)

4:00 am – The arrival of world leaders begins.

4:30 am – The coffin is moved from Westminster Hall to the Abbey.

5:00 am – The funeral begins, which will be broadcast on television.

6:00 am – The Last Post sounds.

7:00 am – The coffin arrives at Wellington Arch. There will be a procession from there to Windsor, towards St George’s Chapel along the Long Walk.

8:00 a.m. – Televised Mass and jewels removed from coffin.

11:00 am – King Carlos III and his family attend a private funeral.