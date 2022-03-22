‘The First Lady’: Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson in power

‘The First Lady’, the long-awaited series about the First Ladies, will arrive on Movistar Plus + this April 28.

The First Lady is a drama series starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson. the series of 10 episodescreated by Aaron Cooleyis executive produced by the Oscar-winning Cathy Schulmanwho also acts as showrunner; and the Oscar and Emmy winner, Susanne Bier (‘The Undoing’) who produces and directs the entire first season.

The series talks about how in the West Wing of the government, many of the most relevant decisions with the greatest global impact were made from the shadows by the charismatic, proactive and complex First Ladies.

The First Lady poses as a revealing reformulation of leadership through the lens of the First Ladies. This series delves into the personal and political lives of these three women, exploring everything from their trips to Washington, family life, and world-changing political contributions, to the impact of white house women.

This first season takes a look behind the curtain to delve into the personal and political life from eleanor roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obamaas well as those of their respective families. We will see how they traced their own path to Washington, immersing us in their past and following them in their great moments beyond the White House.

The stories of these three unique and enigmatic women they intertwine intimately and organically, almost as if the walls of the White House could speak.

The series also stars: Kiefer Sutherland (’24’) as President Franklin D. Roosevelt; Aaron Eckhartt (‘The Romanovs’) as President Gerald Ford; Dakota Fanning (‘The Alienist’) as Susan Elizabeth Ford; regina-taylor (“I’ll Fly Away”) as Michelle Robinson Obama; lily rabe (‘American Horror Story’) as Lorena Hickok, and JAyme Lawson (‘The Batman’) as the young Michelle Obama.

Other guest stars are WO fagbenle (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) as President Barack Obama; Judy Greer (“Kidding”) as Nancy Howe; Ellen Burstin (“Alicia Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”) as Sara Delano Roosevelt; Jackie Earle Haley (‘Secret Games’) as Louis McHenry Howe; Maria Dizzia (‘Orange Is The New Black’) as Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd, and kate mulgrew (‘The Man Who Came from the Stars’) as Susan Sher.









