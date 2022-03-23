The First Lady will arrive at Movistar Plus+

With Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson

‘The First Lady’, the SHOWTIME series will arrive on Movistar Plus+ next 28th of April. This new anthology drama stars the Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Viola Davis (“Mother of the Blues,” “Widows,” “How to Get Away with Murder”) as former first lady Michelle Obama, Oscar and Emmy nominee michelle pfeiffer (‘French Departure,’ ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’) as Betty Ford and Emmy® and Screen Actors Guild winner Gillian Anderson (‘The Crown’, ‘The X-Files’) as Eleanor Roosevelt.

‘The First Lady’ also stars: Kiefer Sutherland (’24’) as President Franklin D. Roosevelt; Aaron Eckhart (‘Wander’) as President Gerald Ford; Dakota Fanning (‘The Alienist’) as Susan Elizabeth Ford; regina-taylor (“I’ll Fly Away”) as Michelle Robinson Obama; lily rabe (‘American Horror Story’) as Lorena “Hick” Hickok, and Jayme Lawson (‘The Batman’) as the young Michelle Obama. Other guest stars are OT Fagbenle (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) as President Barack Obama; Judy Greer (“Kidding”) as Nancy Howe; Ellen Burstin (“Alicia Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”) as Sara Delano Roosevelt; Jackie Earle Haley (‘Secret Games’) as Louis McHenry Howe; Maria Dizzia (‘Orange Is The New Black’) as Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd, and kate mulgrew (‘The Man Who Came from the Stars’) as Susan Sher.

Produced for SHOWTIME by Lionsgate Television, the series of 10 episodes, created by Aaron Cooley, is executive produced by the Oscar-winning Cathy Schulman (‘Crash’), who also serves as showrunner, and the Oscar and Emmy winner Susanne Bier (‘The Undoing’) is executive producing and directing the entire first season.

Official synopsis:

In the West Wing of government, many of the most relevant decisions with the greatest global impact were made behind the scenes by charismatic, proactive and complex First Ladies. The first season of this series takes a look behind the curtain to delve into the personal and political lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michele Obama, as well as those of their respective families, charting their own path to Washington, immersing themselves in their past and following them in their great moments beyond the White House. The stories of three unique and enigmatic women who intertwine in an intimate and organic way, almost as if the walls of the White House could speak.