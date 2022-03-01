The First Lady will arrive at Movistar+

The platform announced that it will be adding to its offer The First Ladyan anthology drama series starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson.

Showtime has recently released the official trailer for The First Lady, which will be released in the United States on Sunday, April 17. The series will arrive on Movistar+ next April, right after its premiere in the United States.

This new anthology drama stars Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Viola Davis as former First Lady Michelle Obama, Oscar and Emmy nominee Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Emmy and Screen Actors Guild winner Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

Produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television, the 10-episode series, created by Aaron Cooley, is executive produced by Oscar winner Cathy Schulman, who also serves as showrunner, and Oscar and Emmy winner Susanne Bier is executive produced. and directed the entire first season.

In the West Wing of government, many of the most relevant decisions with the greatest global impact were made behind the scenes by charismatic, proactive and complex First Ladies. The first season of this series takes a look behind the curtain to delve into the personal and political lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michele Obama, as well as those of their respective families, charting their own path to Washington, immersing themselves in their past and following them in their great moments beyond the White House. The stories of three unique and enigmatic women who intertwine in an intimate and organic way, almost as if the walls of the White House could speak.

The series also stars: Kiefer Sutherland as President Franklin D. Roosevelt; Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford; Dakota Fanning as Susan Elizabeth Ford; Regina Taylor as Michelle Robinson Obama; Lily Rabe as Lorena ‘Hick’ Hickok, and Jayme Lawson as a young Michelle Obama. Other guest stars include OT Fagbenle as President Barack Obama; Judy Greer as Nancy Howe; Ellen Burstyn as Sara Delano Roosevelt; Jackie Earle Haley as Louis McHenry Howe; Maria Dizzia as Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd, and Kate Mulgrew as Susan Sher.