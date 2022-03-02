‘The First Lady’ will arrive on Movistar+ in April

‘The First Lady’, with Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, will be seen in April on Movistar Plus+ shortly after its premiere in the United States. It is a new anthology drama series from Showtime that portrays the lives of three first ladies: Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

This new anthology drama stars Viola Davis (‘Mother of the Blues’, ‘Widows’, ‘How to Get Away with Murder’), as Former First Lady Michelle Obama, michelle pfeiffer (‘French Departure’, ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’) as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson (‘The Crown’, ‘The X-Files’) as Eleanor Roosevelt.

Produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television, the series of 10 episodescreated by Aaron Cooley, is executive produced by Cathy Schulman (“Crash”), who also serves as showrunner, and Susanne Bier (“The Undoing”) is an executive producer and directs the entire first season.

At Government West Wing, many of the most relevant decisions with the greatest global impact were made from the shadows by charismatic, proactive and complex First Ladies. The first season of this series takes a look behind the curtain to delve into the personal and political lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michele Obama, as well as those of their respective families, charting their own path to Washington, immersing themselves in their past and following them in their great moments beyond the White House. The stories of three unique and enigmatic women who intertwine in an intimate and organic way, almost as if the walls of the White House could speak.

The series also stars: Kiefer Sutherland (’24’) as President Franklin D. Roosevelt; Aaron Eckhart (‘Wander’) as President Gerald Ford; Dakota Fanning (‘The Alienist’) as Susan Elizabeth Ford; Regina Taylor (“I’ll Fly Away”) as Michelle Robinson Obama; lily rabe (‘American Horror Story’) as Lorena “Hick” Hickok, and Jayme Lawson (‘The Batman’) as the young Michelle Obama. Other guest stars include OT Fagbenle (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) as President Barack Obama; Judy Greer (“Kidding”) as Nancy Howe; Ellen Burstyn (“Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”) as Sara Delano Roosevelt; Jackie Earle Haley (‘Secret Games’) as Louis McHenry Howe; Maria Dizzia (‘Orange Is The New Black’) as Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd, and Kate Mulgrew (‘The Man Who Came from the Stars’) as Susan Sher.