“The First Lady”, with Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, arrives on April 28 on Movistar Plus+

“The First Lady”, the SHOWTIME® series starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, will arrive on Movistar Plus+ on April 28.

Produced for SHOWTIME® by Lionsgate Television, the 10-episode series, created by Aaron Cooley, is executive produced by the Academy Award® winner Cathy Schulman (Crash), who also serves as showrunner, and the Oscar® and Emmy® winner Susanne Bier (The Undoing) is executive producing and directing the entire first season.

Synopsis

In the West Wing of government, many of the most relevant decisions with the greatest global impact were made behind the scenes by charismatic, proactive and complex First Ladies. The first season of this series takes a look behind the curtain to delve into the personal and political lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michele Obama, as well as those of their respective families, charting their own path to Washington, immersing themselves in their past and following them in their great moments beyond the White House. The stories of three unique and enigmatic women who intertwine in an intimate and organic way, almost as if the walls of the White House could speak.

The series also stars: Kiefer Sutherland (24) as President Franklin D. Roosevelt; Aaron Eckhart (Wander) as President Gerald Ford; Dakota Fanning (The Alienist) as Susan Elizabeth Ford; regina-taylor (Ill Fly Away) as Michelle Robinson Obama; lily rabe (American Horror Story) as Lorraine “Hick” Hickok, and Jayme Lawson (The Batman) as the young Michelle Obama. Other guest stars are OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) as President Barack Obama; Judy Greer (Kidding) as Nancy Howe; Ellen Burstin (Alicia Doesn’t Live Here Anymore) as Sara Delano Roosevelt; Jackie Earle Haley (Secret Games) as Louis McHenry Howe; Maria Dizzia (Orange Is The New Black) as Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd, and kate mulgrew (The Man Who Came from the Stars) as Susan Sher.

