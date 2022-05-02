The first leaked images of Avatar: The sense of water put the current CGI to the limit

After knowing the official title of Avatar 2 and the world premiere date of its first trailer, now the first leaked images of a film that promises to retest the current CGI technology at the cinema. This is how it is collected by numerous American media that have echoed a leak that arrives through the Reddit forums and let us see more of the setting of Avatar: The Water Sense (Avatar: The Way of the Water), anticipating an adventure that promises a lot of aquatic action and the presence of large sea creatures.

Avatar 2 points to a new milestone on a visual level

That is how you are 4 new images that we offer you below promise a technological level rarely seen in cinematographic blockbusters in recent years, as happened with the first installment in 2009, whose claim, beyond the overwhelming display of digital effects, was 3D. On this occasion it seems that James Cameron is committed to putting on screen his own world completely recreated by CGI with overwhelming prints Y alien characters even more believable. Now all you have to do is see them in motion.

james cameron redirects this new installment of the Avatar franchise with the screenwriter Josh Friedman and the photograph of Russel Carpenter; the original soundtrack is provided by Simon Franglen. The cast includes old Avatar acquaintances like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, CCH Pounder, Gionvanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang alongside new names like Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Bliss, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo and Duane Evans, Jack Champion, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Vin Diesel, CJ Jones and Oona Chaplin.

With a premiere scheduled for December 16, 2022Avatar: The sense of water promises to be the blockbuster at the box office next Christmas.

