The first Lenovo Yoga with OLED screen arrives in Italy together with the new IdeaPads and the new Chromebooks

Lenovo has presented, in these hours, some interesting news regarding the laptop sector. Some interesting solutions with Windows 11, in particular in the Yoga range, are also accompanied by the new IdeaPad and two Chromebook solutions.

Let’s start with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro, that makes lightness and design its mantras. On board we have the 11th generation Intel processors for mobile devices, with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics or dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX450 depending on the model chosen.

The real news, however, is the availability of an OLED screen: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro can in fact be configured with both OLED and 14-inch LCD displays, even with an unprecedented 2.8K resolution (2880×1800) and 90Hz refresh rate.

Other new features include instant power on when opening the laptop cover, the ability to log in without touching the PC and intelligent cooling mode. Furthermore, the integrated microphones can activate the Alexa voice assistant.

As for the price chapter, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro is already available, with Windows 11 pre-installed, starting at 1,299 euros.

But the Yoga range is also updated with an AMD processor-based device: The Yoga Slim 7 Pro is equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, with integrated graphics card or dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.

Compared to the Yoga Slim 7i Pro, the display is a 16 inch IPS touch screen, with QHD resolution, aspect ratio in 16:10 and refresh rate up to 120Hz. As for the rest of the data sheet, you can configure the notebook with a maximum of 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space. 75Wh battery with fast charging and weight of 2.1 kilograms.

Yoga Slim 7 Pro with AMD Ryzen processor is already available with a price starting from 1,279 euros. Again we have Windows 11 pre-installed on the machine.

The Lenovo Duet 7i uses a detachable Bluetooth keyboard and adjustable stand to draw better

Lenovo’s Windows 11 range then continues with the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, paired with the Lenovo E-Color Pen. The Duet 7i is the first PC in the Lenovo ad range use a detachable, backlit Bluetooth keyboard and adjustable stand for easier viewing when switching to drawing mode.

The extremely low weight is particularly striking – 1.16 kilograms, including case – but the connection compartment is also noteworthy, which sees the presence of Wi-Fi 6 and optional LTE coverage.

From a technical point of view Duet 7i is equipped with Intel Core i7 processors up to the eleventh generation. The touchscreen display is a 13-inch 2K IPS, with very thin bezels and 100% sRGB color space coverage.

Yoga Duet 7i, with Windows 11 pre-installed, is available now with prices starting from 1,599 euros.

The IdeaPad range switches to displays in 16:10. Two models, 14 and 16 inches with 90% screen / chassis ratio

As for the IdeaPad range, with IdeaPad 5i Pro and IdeaPad 5 Pro Lenovo uses for the first time, in this segment, a display with aspect ratio in 16:10. According to the company, this novelty will contribute to an important improvement in multitasking with Windows 11 and entertainment modes.

The difference between the two models is given by the size of the monitor – 16 inches versus 14 inches – but both models, as mentioned, have an aspect ratio of 16:10. The bezels are even smaller, with the two laptops boasting a screen / chassis ratio of over 90%.

The new IdeaPads are also appreciated for their low weight. Specifically, the 14-inch model weighs 1.45 kilograms, while the 16-inch model stops the scales at a weight of 2 kilograms.

Both solutions are already available on the market, with a price of 999 euros for the 16-inch model and 899 euros for the 14-inch model. Also in this case we have Windows 11 pre-installed on board.

There are also two new Chromebooks, one with a more classic cut and the other with a rotating screen. They cost 499 euros

We conclude the overview of Lenovo’s new proposals by taking a look at the Chromebooks: the Chinese manufacturer in fact offers two solutions with the Google operating system, both starting from 499 euros.

For those who want a classic notebook there is the 14.6-inch IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, featuring Intel Core i5 up to 11th generation processor and, as the name implies, a 14.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display.

Among other features we have support for Wi-Fi 6, a battery that promises up to 10 hours of use and the ability to activate the keyboard backlight function to simplify typing.

For those who prefer a device that can also be transformed into a tablet, there is the 13.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook. The laptop uses an Intel Core i5 processor up to the 11th generation, with 13.3 ”IPS Full HD LCD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness.

Again the battery promises ten hours of autonomy, and particularly interesting are the qualities of lightness. The IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook weighs just 1.35 kilograms.

As said previously, both of Lenovo’s Chromebook solutions can be purchased at a price of 499 euros.