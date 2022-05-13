the first line of auteur cinema flocks to Barcelona

Between April 28 and May 8, the Barcelona festival will present the latest films by Carla Simón, Hong Sang-soo, Bruno Dumont and Mia Hansen-Love, as well as a sample of Spanish independent cinema

The first line of contemporary auteur cinema flock to the programming D’A Film Festival of Barcelona, which recovers full attendance at the CCCB, Renoir, Zumzeig and Filmoteca de Catalunya cinemas, as well as a selection of programming on the Filmin platform. The festival opens next April 28 with ‘Alcarràs’ by Carla SimónGolden Bear at the last Berlinale, and will close its doors on May 8 with another film by a Spanish director from the Berlin show, ‘Five little wolves’, by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa.

Terence Davies, Hong Sang-soo, Mia Hansen-Love, Bruno Dumont, Tsai Ming-liang, Joanna Hogg, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Miguel Gomes, Michel Franco and Christophe Honoré –to whom the D’A dedicated a retrospective in 2019– are some of international filmmakers presenting their latest films, most of them awarded prizes in other competitions. They are recurrent names in the Barcelona auteur film festival, champions of the new narratives and the demand as a style.

From Hansen-Love ‘Bergman’s Island’ will be screened, a kind of cinematographic autobiography –about artistic creation, about the couple– set in Faro, the island where the director of ‘Screams and Whispers’ lived and filmed, and starring Tim Roth, present also in another festival film, ‘Sundown’, by Mexican Michel Franco. Two other French directors, Honore and Dumont They respectively present ‘Guermantes’ – about a theater company that is preparing a play canceled with the arrival of the pandemic: cinema begins to talk about life in these last two years – and ‘France’, starring Léa Seydoux and Benjamin Biolay.

From Taiwanese Tsai Ming Liang will be able to see a selection of unreleased short films, while two other heavyweights of Asian cinema continue to do their thing: the South Korean Hong Sang-soo with another disquisition on the cinema and alcohol, ‘In front of you’, and the Thai Apichatpong Weerasethakul with an introspective journey to the heart of the jungle, ‘Memoria’, with Tilda Swinton and awarded the Jury Prize at Cannes. Not all are recognized names on the Asian scene: the D’A bets this year on ‘White bulding’, by the Cambodian Kavich Neang.

Spanish independent cinema

Spanish independent cinema is another of the battlefields that define D’A through its section ‘A collective impulse’. This year they have been selected ‘Dúo’ of Meritxell Colell‘Song of a Lady in the Shadow’ by Carolina Astudillo‘A film about couples’ by Natalia Cabral and Oriol Estrada‘My friend’s friend’ by Zaida Carbona‘Aftersun’ by Luis Galter‘My emptiness and I’ by Adrian Silvestre and ‘Horses Die at Dawn’ by Ione Athena, in addition to 36 short films. The best film in this section will receive a prize of 5,000 euros, the same amount that the winner of another of the contest’s sections, Filmin Emergents, will receive. ‘Talents’, which includes the work of filmmakers with one or two films to their credit, will award 10,000 euros to the best film in the section.