The first lockdown for Kiribati

The government of Kiribati, a small archipelago in the central Pacific Ocean, has introduced its first lockdown since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic following the spread of infections linked to the arrival of the first international flight in the country after a long period of closure of the borders .

Until last week in Kiribati, one of the most remote countries in the world, only two cases of coronavirus had been recorded. On Friday, however, 36 of the 54 passengers who had arrived in the country from abroad for the first time in ten months had tested positive for the coronavirus upon their arrival. Local authorities tightened the restrictions after four employees of the facility where the infected passengers were undergoing quarantine also tested positive.

Starting Monday, January 24 and for at least two weeks, Kiribati residents will have to stay at home and will only be able to go out for essential reasons, such as buying basic necessities. Schools will be closed, gatherings will be prohibited and other restrictions will also be in place, such as the obligation to wear masks or be vaccinated against the coronavirus if you want to move out of the capital, Tarawa.

The Republic of Kiribati is an archipelago of Oceania substantially in the middle of the Pacific Ocean: it is made up of 33 islands, mostly atolls, has about 120 thousand inhabitants and was a colony of the British Empire.

The country’s authorities specified that all passengers on board the flight had completed the coronavirus vaccination course and had been able to travel because they tested negative in a test carried out before departure. According to what the Guardian, the local government said last week that more than 93 percent of Kiribati’s vaccinable population had received at least one dose of the vaccine; just over half had completed the vaccination course.

