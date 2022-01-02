The first love of Amalia of Holland: this is who is the “commoner” who stole the heart of the future queen

There future queen of Holland Catharina-Amalia she’s in love. Of a boy without a drop of blue blood. This was revealed by the German magazine Bunte, telling that from about six months the eldest of the present rulers, William Alexander And Máxima Zorreguieta, is paired steadily with a nineteen-year-old by name Isebrand who is studying in the Netherlands. The surname of the young man has not been revealed – apart from the initial, a K – but it is known that he has no noble titles and that comes from a wealthy family of entrepreneurs North Rhine-Westphalia, in western Germany.

According to reports Bunte, Amalia and Isebrand would have met at a party last summer. And last one November, just before the princess accomplished 18 years, they would have allowed themselves one romantic getaway in New York, away from prying eyes, between stroll hand in hand and take selfies along the Hudson.

A little clue that Amalia was in love had given us herself. In her biography, published last November, the princess had indeed confessed to the writer Claudia de Breij of having a soft spot for German boys. That in his opinion “they are more gallant and better educatedOf the Dutch. A statement that today seems to confirm the rumors about his love affair with Isebrand.

After turning 18, Amalia made it known that before going to the University she wants to take a sabbatical: “I want to travel a bit, discover the world, do things that I may not be able to do again for the next twenty years“. And maybe devote as much time as possible to the young man who makes her heart beat. Like any girl her age. Amalia knows that one day she will be queen, but as she confided in her biography he hopes that day is as far away as possible. If her fifty-four-year-old father were to unexpectedly die in the near future, the nearly 18-year-old he would ask his mother to assume the regency “at least for a couple of years”. And in any case Amalia, to avoid such a tragic scenario, constantly dispenses healthy advice to her father: “I keep repeating to him: eat well and play sports“. Amalia last December 7 blew out 18 candles. The crown, and the court obligations, can wait. Now it is (also) the time of love.